Event: One of Canada’s first carbon-minimal campus spaces is now complete – and it was designed entirely by students

Apr 12, 2023    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

Media are invited to take a first look at Third Space Commons, UBC’s newest teaching and learning space that is one of Canada’s first institutional spaces designed to be near-zero embodied carbon. It’s also the first such building designed by students.

The team behind the project – Third Quadrant Design, a UBC student design team comprising 60 students from the Faculty of Applied Science and the Sauder School of Business – ensured that virtually every material, construction technique and design element of the project helped to lower or even capture carbon emissions.

  • See how hempcrete – a mixture of lime and hemp fibres – helps sequester carbon throughout the building
  • Tour a space that highlights use of refurbished/recycled materials sourced from other buildings on campus
  • See how windows, solar panels, appliances and lumber were salvaged from landfill to create an energy-efficient, 2,400 sq. ft. flexible space for teaching and learning

For emitting nearly-zero carbon emissions during construction, Third Space Commons recently received the Carbon Leadership Forum’s BC Embodied Carbon Award, besting similar-sized buildings across Metro Vancouver.

Date/Time: Thursday, April 13, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: 6363 Biological Sciences Road, just behind Earth Sciences Building (map and directions), UBC Vancouver campus

Parking:

Assignment editors: Media tours and interviews are available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday. For bookings, please contact lou.bosshart@ubc.ca

Interview opportunities:

  • Alicia Hobmaier, integrated engineering student – engineering lead
  • Katie Theall, architecture student – architectural lead
  • Milan Jaan, integrated engineering student – development lead
  • Peter Ehrlich, civil engineering student – construction lead
  • Dr. Adam Rysanek, assistant professor, school of architecture and landscape architecture – faculty advisor

