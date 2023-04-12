Event: One of Canada’s first carbon-minimal campus spaces is now complete – and it was designed entirely by students

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of Canada's first carbon-minimal campus spaces is now complete – and it was designed entirely by students

Media are invited to take a first look at Third Space Commons, UBC’s newest teaching and learning space that is one of Canada’s first institutional spaces designed to be near-zero embodied carbon. It’s also the first such building designed by students.

The team behind the project – Third Quadrant Design, a UBC student design team comprising 60 students from the Faculty of Applied Science and the Sauder School of Business – ensured that virtually every material, construction technique and design element of the project helped to lower or even capture carbon emissions.

See how hempcrete – a mixture of lime and hemp fibres – helps sequester carbon throughout the building

Tour a space that highlights use of refurbished/recycled materials sourced from other buildings on campus

See how windows, solar panels, appliances and lumber were salvaged from landfill to create an energy-efficient, 2,400 sq. ft. flexible space for teaching and learning

For emitting nearly-zero carbon emissions during construction, Third Space Commons recently received the Carbon Leadership Forum’s BC Embodied Carbon Award, besting similar-sized buildings across Metro Vancouver.

