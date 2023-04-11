UBC In The News
The smallest and largest creatures make up most of Earth's biomass, surprising study finds
A study led by Dr. Eden Tekwa, who conducted the research as a UBC zoology postdoctoral fellow, found that nature favours the biggest and smallest creatures over the medium-sized.
Live Science
The gay dad wealth gap: Why a UBC professor says the 'white and affluent' image is harmful
Professor Erez Aloni (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed his research which challenges the popular image of gay dads in North America.
CTV News Vancouver at Six, InfoTel News, CTV via iHeartRadio, Black Press via Oak Bay News, Langley Advance Times, Hope Standard, Campbell River Mirror, Victoria News, Aldergrove Star, Chilliwack Progress, West Kelowna News, Cloverdale Reporter, Houston Today, Kelowna Capital News, Duncan Cowichan Valley Citizen, Trail Times, Peace Arch News, Penticton Western News, Terrace Standard, Today in B.C., Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Surrey Now-Leader
UBCO researchers create real estate market assessment tool
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Zheng Liu and researcher Junchi Bin, and management professor Dr. Eric Li discussed creating a real estate market assessment tool.
Castanet
Price increases are expected for every type of food in Canada this year
Canada’s Food Price Report 2023, co-authored by UBC researchers, found that food prices will increase from five to seven per cent this year.
blogTO
Want to end the teacher exodus? It starts with a little respect
Media mentioned education professor emeritus Dr. Wendy Poole in an opinion piece about the issue of teacher retention in schools.
Lock Haven Express
Climate Panel: environmental racism and fuelling a carbon-free future
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem was interviewed about a new bill that is meant to tackle environmental racism.
CBC The Early Edition
Norman B. Keevil’s last stand
Dr. Scott Dunbar, head of UBC’s Norman B. KEevil Institute of Mining Engineering, discussed Norman B. Keevil’s legacy.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Vancouver city staff recommends rezoning over 200 Cambie Corridor lots for townhomes
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) commented on rezoning the Cambie Corridor area.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Will new weight loss drugs really bring an end to obesity?
Medicine professor Dr. Nadia Khan commented on how Ozempic works.
National Post
Burnaby's Central Park ponds need drastic repairs: report
Dr. Maite Maldonado (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) commented on the presence of algae phytoplankton in the ponds at Burnaby’s Central Park.
City News (Vancouver)
As space traffic increases, rockets pose a growing risk to airplanes
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers and physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley argued that the danger of airplanes colliding with uncontrolled re-entry of rockets used for launching satellites is on the rise.
Inverse
Roll for Initiative: Children's play uses fantasy setting to tackle systemic racism
Theatre and film professor Kunji Ikeda discussed creating a fantasy play called Roll for Initiative, exploring themes of discrimination and prejudice.
CTV (Calgary)