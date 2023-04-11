UBC In The News

The smallest and largest creatures make up most of Earth's biomass, surprising study finds

A study led by Dr. Eden Tekwa, who conducted the research as a UBC zoology postdoctoral fellow, found that nature favours the biggest and smallest creatures over the medium-sized.
The gay dad wealth gap: Why a UBC professor says the 'white and affluent' image is harmful

Professor Erez Aloni (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed his research which challenges the popular image of gay dads in North America.
UBCO researchers create real estate market assessment tool

UBCO engineering professor Dr. Zheng Liu and researcher Junchi Bin, and management professor Dr. Eric Li discussed creating a real estate market assessment tool.
Price increases are expected for every type of food in Canada this year

Canada’s Food Price Report 2023, co-authored by UBC researchers, found that food prices will increase from five to seven per cent this year.
Want to end the teacher exodus? It starts with a little respect

Media mentioned education professor emeritus Dr. Wendy Poole in an opinion piece about the issue of teacher retention in schools.
Climate Panel: environmental racism and fuelling a carbon-free future

Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem was interviewed about a new bill that is meant to tackle environmental racism.
Norman B. Keevil’s last stand

Dr. Scott Dunbar, head of UBC’s Norman B. KEevil Institute of Mining Engineering, discussed Norman B. Keevil’s legacy.
Vancouver city staff recommends rezoning over 200 Cambie Corridor lots for townhomes

Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) commented on rezoning the Cambie Corridor area.
Will new weight loss drugs really bring an end to obesity?

Medicine professor Dr. Nadia Khan commented on how Ozempic works.
Burnaby's Central Park ponds need drastic repairs: report

Dr. Maite Maldonado (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) commented on the presence of algae phytoplankton in the ponds at Burnaby’s Central Park.
As space traffic increases, rockets pose a growing risk to airplanes

Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers and physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley argued that the danger of airplanes colliding with uncontrolled re-entry of rockets used for launching satellites is on the rise.
Roll for Initiative: Children's play uses fantasy setting to tackle systemic racism

Theatre and film professor Kunji Ikeda discussed creating a fantasy play called Roll for Initiative, exploring themes of discrimination and prejudice.
