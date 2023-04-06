UBC In The News
How exercise leads to sharper thinking and a healthier brain
UBCO health and social development postdoctoral fellow Dr. Travis Gibbons led a study which found that exercise improves brain cognition.
Washington Post (subscription)
Call it the Great Cash Out: Almost half of job switchers are making the mistake of cashing out their retirement savings when they go
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Yanwen Wang’s research found that Americans have been cashing out their retirement savings when changing jobs.
Business Insider (Netherlands)
What to know about azelaic acid, the new buzzy acne-crushing ingredient
Dermatology clinical instructor Dr. Monica Li discussed azelaic acid, an ingredient used to treat acne.
Best Health via MSN
Why the secret to Canada’s happiness has nothing to do with tax cuts (or Justin Trudeau)
Economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell was mentioned in an opinion piece for his contribution to the 2023 World Happiness Report.
National Observer
A Mongolian boy has been declared an important leader for Tibetan Buddhists
Dr. Julian Dierkes (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the political implications of the recognition of a Mongolian boy as the reincarnation of a prominent spiritual leader by the Dalai Lama and Tibetan Buddhists.
NPR via Capital Public Radio
B.C. decriminalized drugs. How's it been going?
Sociology professor Dr. Lindsey Richardson discussed the rollout of drug decriminalization in B.C.
The Big Story via CityNews
Grieving dog playing alone where he used to wrestle sister breaks hearts
Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Stanley Coren spoke about dogs’ intelligence and their understanding of death.
Newsweek
How bad is alcohol, really?
Philosophy professor Dr. Edward Slingerland commented on Canada’s new recommendations for alcohol consumption.
The Walrus
As nurses, we oppose B.C.’s new paths to forced hospitalization
Nursing researchers Trevor Goodyear, and Drs. Emily Jenkins and Elisabeth Bailey discussed their concerns about B.C.’s newly amended Mental Health Act.
The Tyee
For local killer whales, chinook aren’t created equal
PhD student Jacob Lerner (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) argued that food quality, not just quantity, matters when it comes to the health and survival of the southern resident killer whales.
The Conversation via The Tyee
'A beautiful community:' Universities open lounges for Black students
Ainsley Carry, vice-president students, discussed the Black Male Initiative, a space for Black male students to connect with each other at UBC.
Canadian Press
The work of Alexandra Thomas uplifting Indigenous knowledge
Globe and Mail featured forestry undergraduate student Alexandra Thomas’s Homegrown Climate Justice project which was conducted in collaboration with the UBC Climate Emergency team and supported by the Indigenous Strategic Initiative Fund.
Globe and Mail
RCMP descend on UBC Okanagan for ‘Coffee with a Cop’ on campus
UBCO hosted “Coffee with a Cop” which offered students and staff a chance to engage with the RCMP.
Global News
‘It makes me very hopeful’: Education project brings syilx teachings into classrooms
UBCO education professor Dr. Bill Cohen spoke about the Indigenous Co-Curricular-Making project which is run in collaboration with UBC.
IndigiNews via Infotel, Yahoo
Climate change is a symptom of ecological overshoot
Rabble featured school of community and regional planning professor emeritus Dr. William Rees’s research on ecological footprint and ecological overshoot.
Rabble