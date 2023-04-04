UBC In The News
Life on planet Earth is overwhelmingly very big or very small
Nature favours the biggest and smallest creatures over the medium-sized, according to a study led by Dr. Eden Tekwa, who conducted the research as a UBC zoology postdoctoral fellow.
Postmedia via MSN, Glacier Media via Prince George Citizen, Alaska Highway News, North Shore News, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, Powell River Peak, New Westminster Record, Dawson Creek Mirror, Tri-City News, Vancouver is Awesome, Pique Newsmagazine, Coast Reporter
A Mongolian boy has been declared an important leader for Tibetan Buddhists
Dr. Julian Dierkes (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the potential impact on Mongolian-Chinese relations following the announcement of a Mongolian boy being recognized as the reincarnation of a spiritual leader for the Dalai Lama and Tibetan Buddhists.
NPR
If Democrats triumph in Wisconsin, it's game over for Republicans
Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk commented on the Wisconsin Supreme Court election.
Newsweek
Peter Bol deserves a Senate inquiry into handling of his doping case
Chemistry professor Dr. David Chen was quoted about the Australian Sports Drug Testing Laboratory’s tests for synthetic EPO.
The Age
Moltex vows to help Canada recycle its nuclear waste. Critics say the byproducts would be even worse
Dr. M.V. Ramana (school of public policy and global affairs) weighed in on Moltex Energy’s plan to recycle its nuclear waste into fresh fuel.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
These simple habits can reduce your risk of developing dementia
Clinical professor Dr. Roger Wong and nursing professor Dr. Lillian Hung discussed ways to reduce one’s risk of developing dementia and support those living with the condition.
Toronto Star
B.C. may be a prime target for increased flooding from rain on snow events
Forestry professor and hydrology expert Dr. Younes Alila discussed why B.C. is increasingly prone to flooding.
Weather Network via Yahoo, Yahoo (Sports)
Birth control covered by PharmaCare in B.C. starting today
Obstetrics and gynaecology resident physician Dr. Ruth Habte commented on B.C. providing free access to birth control.
Glacier Media via Times Colonist, Castanet
Debt, financial fears impacting Canadians’ mental health, survey finds
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) and nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins explained the connections between poverty or financial stress and depression and anxiety.
Black Press via Saanich News, Alberni Valley News, Chilliwack Progress, Peninsula News Review
UBCO students compete in weather balloon design challenge
UBCO physics students launched an atmospheric weather balloon as part of a physics experiment to observe cosmic rays.
Castanet