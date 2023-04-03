UBC In The News
UBC researchers say smallest and largest organisms outweigh all other biomass
Nature favours the biggest and smallest creatures over the medium-sized, according to a study led by Dr. Eden Tekwa, who conducted the research as a UBC zoology postdoctoral fellow.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
A Mongolian boy has been declared an important leader for Tibetan Buddhists
Dr. Julian Dierkes (school of public policy and global affairs) was interviewed about the political implications of the recognition of a Mongolian boy as the reincarnation of a prominent spiritual leader by the Dalai Lama and Tibetan Buddhists.
NPR via WUNC 91.5, KGOU, KBBI, WFAE 90.7
What went wrong in Peter Bol’s doping case? A sport integrity expert explains
Media mentioned chemistry professor Dr. David Chen’s comments on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s method for testing for synthetic EPO.
The Guardian, The Conversation via Yahoo (Australia)
Elon Musk has called for a 6-month pause on AI. This professor says it's not long enough
UBCO political science professor Dr. Wendy H. Wong discussed an open letter from Elon Musk and a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives who are calling for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than ChatGPT-4.
CBC, CBC Daybreak South
What does Canada’s journey to net zero look like?
Geography professor Dr. Simon Donner (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed Canada’s journey to net zero.
Canadian Geographic
‘Unheard of’: The plan to bring Lolita the orca, captive for 50 years, back to Puget Sound
Graduate student Josh McInnes and professor Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) weighed in on the plan to return a captive orca back to Puget Sound.
McInnes: Global
McInnes and Dr. Trites: Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Dr. Trites: Times Colonist
Ottawa is going all in on ‘friendshoring.’ Here’s what that could mean
Adjunct professor Vina Nadjibulla (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the 2023 federal budget and the government’s reliance on its allies for trade in the future.
Canadian Press via MSN, City News (Ottawa)
Bystander effect - what is it?
Psychology professor Dr. Azim Shariff explained what the bystander effect is.
CKNW The Mike Smyth Show
Vancouver office sector battens down for headwinds
Dr. Rajesh Vijayaraghavan (Sauder School of Business) said the Canadian banking system is more stable than the U.S.’s, partly because Canada’s banks are more consolidated.
Glacier Media via Western Investor
Here's how a merger of 2 major Canadian airlines could affect Metro Vancouver travellers
Adjunct professor John Korenic (Sauder School of Business) commented on the merging of WestJet Airlines and Sunwing.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Squamish Chief
Richmond developer allows buyers to move in today, pay mortgage in two years
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) noted that homebuyers should keep in mind hidden costs when taking advantage of the different incentives from housing developers.
Glacier Media via Richmond News, New Westminster Record
With only low-fat Chinook on the menu, southern resident killer whales are going hungry
PhD student Jacob Lerner (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) argue that food quality, not just quantity, matters when it comes to the health and survival of the southern resident killer whales.
The Conversation
Youth leadership program for 2SLGBTQIA+ calls for donations through UBC Giving Day fundraiser
CampOUT! summer camp has put out a call for financial support through UBC Giving Day, which will be held on April 5th.
City News (Vancouver)
Where can I learn a First Nations language?
UBC offers First Nations language courses at all levels of its First Nations and endangered languages program.
North Shore News
Vancouver artist Germaine Koh and filmmakers Shannon Walsh and Nettie Wild win GG Awards in Visual and Media Arts
Theatre and film professor Dr. Shannon Walsh was awarded the Governor General’s Award for Artistic Achievement in Visual and Media Arts.
Pancouver