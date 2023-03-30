UBC In The News
New World Happiness Report: Where does your country rank?
Economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell was quoted about the findings in the 2023 World Happiness Report.
IFL Science
Nature favours all creatures great and small over medium-sized, study suggests
A new study led by zoology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Eden Tekwa found that nature favours the biggest and smallest creatures over the medium-sized.
PA Media via Daily Mail, The Independent, Evening Standard, Yahoo (UK), Irish Examiner, The Herald, Express and Star, Yahoo (Canada), Belfast Telegraph, Glasgow Times, The York Press
Want to end the teacher exodus? It starts with a little respect
Education professor emeritus Dr. Wendy Poole was quoted in an opinion piece about the issue of teacher retention in schools.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Killer whale 'facing death' could be released after 50 years locked in tiny tank
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) weighed in on the ethics around releasing a senior captive orca back into the ocean.
Daily Star
A four-day work week can be a wild success — just ask this Vancouver company
Dr. Christopher McLeod (school of population and public health) and Dr. Sima Sajjadiani (Sauder School of Business) discussed where four-day work week would work best.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Breaking down the 2023 federal budget
Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health; Centre for Health Services and Policy Research) discussed the 2023 federal budget investments in health and dental care.
CKNW The Mike Smyth (7:30 mark)
Airplanes face a growing risk of being hit by uncontrolled re-entries of rockets used to launch satellites
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers and physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley argued that the danger of airplanes colliding with uncontrolled re-entry of rockets used for launching satellites is on the rise.
The Conversation