UBC In The News
Would you run a background check on your child’s new partner?
Financial Times mentioned a study co-authored by Dr. Dale Griffin (Sauder School of Business) which suggested that people who are in love idealize their partners and project their notion of a perfect mate onto them.
Financial Times (subscription)
Chinese Canadians worry foreign interference probe could stigmatize politicians, candidates
History professor Dr. Henry Yu (Asian Canadian and Asian Migration Studies) noted that fewer Chinese Canadians will want to risk the scrutiny that holding public office entails in light of allegations of foreign interference.
CBC
What is caste discrimination?
History professor Dr. Anne Murphy discussed caste discrimination against youth and recognizing it in Canada.
CBC About That (5:20 mark)
SPCA wants octopus farms banned
Zoology professor Dr. Christopher Harley commented the difficulty of farming octopuses.
CTV News Vancouver at Six (13:21 mark)
B.C. wants federal clamp on weight and diabetes drug Ozempic being exported to U.S.
Nursing professor Dr. Bernie Garrett commented on B.C. government’s call for Ottawa to clamp down on exporting the diabetes drug Ozempic to the U.S.
Canadian Press via Vancouver Sun, Global, Prince George Post, CTV, New Westminster Record, MountainViewToday.ca, Vancouver Island Free Daily, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Powell River Peak, Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, Burnaby Now, Delta Optimist, Richmond News, Squamish Chief, Times Colonist, Pique Newsmagazine
Expert calls on StatCan to overhaul inflation formula to better reflect housing costs
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) questioned Statistics Canada’s official inflation figures.
City News (Vancouver)
Bystander effect: psychology expert weighs in on Vancouver stabbing
Psychology professor Dr. Azim Shariff explained why the bystander effect occurs.
City News (Vancouver)
‘A network of belonging’: Meet the woman mapping out the ’60s Scoop
Digital mapping researchers at UBCO are helping to map the ’60s Scoop survivors.
National Observer