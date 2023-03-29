UBC In The News

Would you run a background check on your child’s new partner?

Financial Times mentioned a study co-authored by Dr. Dale Griffin (Sauder School of Business) which suggested that people who are in love idealize their partners and project their notion of a perfect mate onto them.
Financial Times (subscription)

Chinese Canadians worry foreign interference probe could stigmatize politicians, candidates

History professor Dr. Henry Yu (Asian Canadian and Asian Migration Studies) noted that fewer Chinese Canadians will want to risk the scrutiny that holding public office entails in light of allegations of foreign interference.
CBC

What is caste discrimination?

History professor Dr. Anne Murphy discussed caste discrimination against youth and recognizing it in Canada.
CBC About That (5:20 mark)

SPCA wants octopus farms banned

Zoology professor Dr. Christopher Harley commented the difficulty of farming octopuses.
CTV News Vancouver at Six (13:21 mark)

B.C. wants federal clamp on weight and diabetes drug Ozempic being exported to U.S.

Nursing professor Dr. Bernie Garrett commented on B.C. government’s call for Ottawa to clamp down on exporting the diabetes drug Ozempic to the U.S.
Canadian Press via Vancouver Sun, GlobalPrince George PostCTVNew Westminster RecordMountainViewToday.caVancouver Island Free DailyBowen Island UndercurrentPowell River PeakVancouver is AwesomeTri-City NewsBurnaby NowDelta OptimistRichmond NewsSquamish ChiefTimes ColonistPique Newsmagazine

Significant investment in clean energy expected in 2023 federal budget

Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on the expectations around the 2023 federal budget.
Canadian Press via MSNYahoo

Expert calls on StatCan to overhaul inflation formula to better reflect housing costs

Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) questioned Statistics Canada’s official inflation figures.
City News (Vancouver)

Bystander effect: psychology expert weighs in on Vancouver stabbing

Psychology professor Dr. Azim Shariff  explained why the bystander effect occurs.
City News (Vancouver)

‘A network of belonging’: Meet the woman mapping out the ’60s Scoop

Digital mapping researchers at UBCO are helping to map the ’60s Scoop survivors.
National Observer