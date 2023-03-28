UBC In The News
AI develops cancer treatment in 30 days, predicts survival rate
UBC and B.C. Cancer researchers have developed an AI model that predicts a cancer patient’s survival rate with more than 80 per cent accuracy.
New York Post, KRTV
Report: People happier during pandemic due to kindness
Economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell shared the findings of the 2023 World Happiness Report, noting that benevolence to others has risen roughly 25 per cent since the pandemic began.
Axios
Messaging, visual cues can reduce the use of plastic produce bags, says study from UBC prof
A study by psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) found that visual cues or motivational messages in grocery stores can reduce the use of plastic produce bags.
CBC via Yahoo
Suicide can be contagious for teens, research shows. Here’s how parents can help
Sociology professor Dr. Seth Abrutyn discussed issues of suicide contagion among teens.
Good Morning America
The IPCC says we need to phase down fossil fuels, fast. Here’s how the US could do it
Geography professor Dr. Philippe Le Billon (school of public policy and global affairs) said ending federal subsidies to the fossil fuel industry is the policy most likely to garner bipartisan political support in the U.S.
Grist via Salon
Sorting through ESG data
Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter Dhillon Center for Business Ethics at UBC Sauder School of Business, weighed in on the lack of clarity in the Environmental, Social, and Governance data available on the market.
Avantages
We know there will be another pandemic. Here’s what four leading Canadian scientists are doing about it
Toronto Star profiled clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy and his aim to make Canada’s health-care system more resilient to future health emergencies.
Toronto Star
No decision yet whether Vancouver Canucks will don Pride jerseys
Dr. Florian Gassner (department of central, eastern and northern European studies) commented on why NHL teams are hesitant to wear Pride jerseys.
CTV
Logging, forest loss may have awakened ancient B.C. landslides, at cost of about $1B
Forestry professor and hydrology expert Dr. Younes Alila noted the various factors that led to forest loss and its role in causing Cariboo landslides.
Canadian Press via CHEK News, Kelowna Capital News, MSN, Richmond News, Saanich News, SaskToday.ca, Surrey Now-Leader, Hamilton Spectator, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Waterloo Region Record
B.C.’s latest LNG approval sends mixed messages about commitments to climate and Indigenous Rights
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) discussed the province’s latest liquefied natural gas approval which sends mixed messages about commitments to climate and reconciliation.
The Narwhal via Yahoo (Sports)
Development demands place pressure on ALR land
Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) weighed in on whether developing the Agricultural Land Reserves will help improve Greater Vancouver’s housing supply.
Glacier Media via Powell River Peak, Prince George Citizen, Tri-City News, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Richmond News, North Shore News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Burnaby Now
Guaranteeing food for all
Various UBC researchers co-signed a letter arguing that guaranteeing the right to food and a living income through real living wages, together with adequate social security provision, is essential to ending the need for charitable food aid in all societies.
The Guardian
Canadian immigration targets respond to, and create, generational tensions
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) wrote about the need for the government to revisit changes made to taxation for the Canada Pension Plan in the mid-1990s that were not applied to medical care and Old Age Security.
Globe and Mail via Dawson Creek Mirror
'How did I get this?' A B.C. patient’s extraordinary tuberculosis story
Clinical professor Dr. William Connors co-wrote about a B.C. patient’s tuberculosis story and the need for more resources to be allocated to fight TB.
Vancouver Sun
Youth Leaders in Law Vancouver Conference
Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC co-hosted the Youth Leaders in Law conference, which tackled topics such as environmental international, criminal and Indigenous law.
Global
QS World University Rankings
UBC ranked 47th in the 2023 QS World University Rankings.
CTV (Montreal)
Find out what your organs look like after being invaded by a disease
UBC David F. Hardwick Pathology Learning Centre is a museum and resource with more than 2,000 preserved human organs.
The Province