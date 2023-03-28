Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Ozempic Media Advisories

The B.C. government has announced measures to ensure an adequate supply of the diabetes drug semaglutide (Ozempic) in B.C. as demand in the U.S. surges.

UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Tom Elliott (he/him)

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Medicine

Tel: 360-559-8520

Email: telliott@bcdiabetes.ca

Interview language(s): English

Type 2 diabetes, effects of Ozempic, diabetes management and treatment

Dr. Bernie Garrett

Associate Professor, School of Nursing

Tel: 604-822-7443

Email: bernie.garrett@nursing.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Off-label drug marketing and social media; internet health scams

Dr. Lesley Lutes (she/her)

Professor, Department of Psychology, UBC Okanagan and Director, Centre for Obesity and Well-Being Research Excellence

Email: Contact Patty Wellborn at pwellborn@ubc.ca to arrange interview

Interview language(s): English