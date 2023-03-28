UBC experts on Ozempic

The B.C. government has announced measures to ensure an adequate supply of the diabetes drug semaglutide (Ozempic) in B.C. as demand in the U.S. surges.
UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Tom Elliott (he/him)
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Medicine
Tel: 360-559-8520
Email: telliott@bcdiabetes.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Type 2 diabetes, effects of Ozempic, diabetes management and treatment
Dr. Bernie Garrett
Associate Professor, School of Nursing
Tel: 604-822-7443
Email: bernie.garrett@nursing.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Off-label drug marketing and social media; internet health scams
Dr. Lesley Lutes (she/her)
Professor, Department of Psychology, UBC Okanagan and Director, Centre for Obesity and Well-Being Research Excellence
Email: Contact Patty Wellborn at pwellborn@ubc.ca to arrange interview
Interview language(s): English
- Evidence-based interventions and prevention for patients living with obesity, diabetes, and other associated chronic health conditions (e.g. depression, heart disease, chronic pain)