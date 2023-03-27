UBC In The News
Yes, happiness and climate action can go together
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) explained how we can use our understanding of behaviour to incorporate happiness into meaningful climate action.
Climate One
How mRNA vaccines could target everything from cancer to the plague
Biomedical engineering professor Dr. Anna Blakney (Michael Smith Labs) discussed the potential applications of mRNA vaccines to treat cancer and other diseases.
New York Post
IPCC Report and nature-based solutions for climate change
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed the new IPCC report and the need to take immediate climate action.
CBC Early Edition
‘Serious’ clean energy investment expected in spring budget
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison said she’ll be looking out for “subsidies for fossil fuels with green strings attached to them” in the 2023 federal budget.
National Observer
Logging, forest loss may have awakened ancient B.C. landslides, at cost of about $1B
Forestry professor and hydrology expert Dr. Younes Alila noted that forest loss due to extensive logging, as well as mountain pine beetle infestation and wildfires, is playing a key role in Cariboo landslides.
Canadian Press via CBC
Development demands place pressure on ALR land
Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) commented on whether developing the Agricultural Land Reserves will help improve Greater Vancouver’s housing supply.
Business in Vancouver
There are no octopus farms in Canada. BC SPCA, experts call on feds to keep it that way
Institute for the Ocean and Fisheries professor Dr. Daniel Pauly explained that farming octopuses would deplete global seafood supply.
Black Press via Victoria News, Terrace Standard, Kelowna Capital News, Maple Ridge Pitt-Meadows News, Cloverdale Reporter, Grand Forks Gazette, Oak Bay News, West Kelowna News
Vancouver's cherry blossoms begin to bloom
Douglas Justice, the associate director of horticulture at UBC Botanical Garden, discussed when Vancouverites can expect to see the cherry blossoms in full bloom.
City News (Vancouver)
'French, we were a people, we have become a crowd without legitimacy'
UBCO philosophy professor Dr Renaud Philippe Garner and economics professor Dr. Julien Picault co-wrote about the social and political crisis that France is currently experiencing.
Marianne
Can the heat from running computers help grow our food? It's complicated
PhD candidate Sarah-Louise Ruder (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed the benefits and drawbacks of capturing the heat emitted by computing hardware and reusing it to grow crops indoors.
The Conversation via Tri-City News
Experts pushing for high-seas fishing ban win ‘Nobel Prize for environment’
Institute for the Ocean and Fisheries professors Drs. Daniel Pauly and Rashid Sumaila (school of public policy and global affairs) were awarded the 2023 Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement.
Mongabay via The Good Men Project
Join CBC's Johanna Wagstaffe and learn how to foster resilient forests
Forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard will be speaking at an alumniUBC webinar about natural solutions to foster resilient forests.
CBC
UBC students hold divestment protest
UBC students are calling on the university to divest.
City News (Vancouver)
Bowen doctor receives the Order of Canada
Geriatric medicine professor emeritus Dr. Lynn Beattie received the Order of Canada.
Bowen Island Undercurrent
York Region exploring 'cultural change' to address housing needs
York Region is working with the Housing Assessment Resource Tools project at UBC to improve the region’s housing needs.
BarrieToday.com, BradfordToday.ca