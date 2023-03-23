UBC In The News

In cancer, patient-empowering AI begins to change care, relationships

A Forbes opinion piece mentioned that UBC and B.C. Cancer researchers have developed an AI model that predicts a cancer patient’s survival rate with over 80 per cent accuracy.
Forbes

Canada: scientists discover new method to break down toxic ‘forever chemicals’

Researchers led by chemical and biological engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni have developed a new water treatment that removes “forever chemicals” from drinking water safely.
The Guardian via MSNYahoo (Canada)Yahoo (UK)Yahoo (Sports)Global via Rock 101CFoxMagic 106.1, Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe ProvincePrince George PostHealthing, Glacier Media via New Westminster RecordTri-City NewsPrince George CitizenNorth Shore NewsCoast ReporterAlaska Highway NewsBowen Island UndercurrentDelta OptimistSquamish ChiefBurnaby NowPique Newsmagazine

Actions to stave off climate breakdown are possible but urgent, UN report says

Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) was quoted about the findings in the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s latest report.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

New material made of common elements to help meet high-tech industry need of magnetic materials

Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Alannah Hallas was interviewed about leading the development of new magnetic materials called spinel-type high entropy oxides that could decrease the cost of technologies, such as smartphones and data storage servers.
CKOM 650AM

Big tech is now developing powerful AI brains for real-world robots

Computer science professor Dr. Jeff Clune commented on the advancement of large deep learning models, such as Google’s PaLM-E.
Vice

Logging, forest loss may have awakened ancient B.C. landslides, at cost of about $1B

Forestry professor and hydrology expert Dr. Younes Alila said forest loss due to extensive logging, as well as mountain pine beetle infestation and wildfires, is playing a key role in the hydrological disruptions behind the slides.
Canadian Press via National ObserverToronto StarNational PostBarrieToday.comSt. Catharines StandardNorth Shore NewsCastanetPrince George CitizenSquamish ChiefDawson Creek MirrorYahoo

Over 1,900 cases of online dating scams in Canada

Computer science professor Dr. Jeff Clune noted that using artificial intelligence technology to carry out scams still requires human manipulation, but this may change soon.
Ming Pao

Team 'Salty Science' preparing to take on arduous challenge

Graduate student Lauren Shea (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) is set to row across the Atlantic Ocean as a part of a team called Salty Science joining the annual Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge race.
Global News Hour at 6

Drones are delivering prescriptions to B.C.'s remote communities

UBC researchers and Stellat’en First Nation have been working together to deliver medical supplies to remote and Indigenous communities using drones. Clinical professor and UBC chair in rural health Dr. John Pawlovich noted that this first phase of the project has been successful.
North Shore News

UBC ranks #47 on new global university ranking

UBC was ranked 47th in the 2023 QS World University Rankings.
Daily Hive