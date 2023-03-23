UBC In The News
In cancer, patient-empowering AI begins to change care, relationships
A Forbes opinion piece mentioned that UBC and B.C. Cancer researchers have developed an AI model that predicts a cancer patient’s survival rate with over 80 per cent accuracy.
Forbes
Canada: scientists discover new method to break down toxic ‘forever chemicals’
Researchers led by chemical and biological engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni have developed a new water treatment that removes “forever chemicals” from drinking water safely.
The Guardian via MSN, Yahoo (Canada), Yahoo (UK), Yahoo (Sports), Global via Rock 101, CFox, Magic 106.1, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Prince George Post, Healthing, Glacier Media via New Westminster Record, Tri-City News, Prince George Citizen, North Shore News, Coast Reporter, Alaska Highway News, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, Burnaby Now, Pique Newsmagazine
Actions to stave off climate breakdown are possible but urgent, UN report says
Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) was quoted about the findings in the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s latest report.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
New material made of common elements to help meet high-tech industry need of magnetic materials
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Alannah Hallas was interviewed about leading the development of new magnetic materials called spinel-type high entropy oxides that could decrease the cost of technologies, such as smartphones and data storage servers.
CKOM 650AM
Big tech is now developing powerful AI brains for real-world robots
Computer science professor Dr. Jeff Clune commented on the advancement of large deep learning models, such as Google’s PaLM-E.
Vice
Logging, forest loss may have awakened ancient B.C. landslides, at cost of about $1B
Forestry professor and hydrology expert Dr. Younes Alila said forest loss due to extensive logging, as well as mountain pine beetle infestation and wildfires, is playing a key role in the hydrological disruptions behind the slides.
Canadian Press via National Observer, Toronto Star, National Post, BarrieToday.com, St. Catharines Standard, North Shore News, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Squamish Chief, Dawson Creek Mirror, Yahoo
Over 1,900 cases of online dating scams in Canada
Computer science professor Dr. Jeff Clune noted that using artificial intelligence technology to carry out scams still requires human manipulation, but this may change soon.
Ming Pao
Team 'Salty Science' preparing to take on arduous challenge
Graduate student Lauren Shea (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) is set to row across the Atlantic Ocean as a part of a team called Salty Science joining the annual Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge race.
Global News Hour at 6
Drones are delivering prescriptions to B.C.'s remote communities
UBC researchers and Stellat’en First Nation have been working together to deliver medical supplies to remote and Indigenous communities using drones. Clinical professor and UBC chair in rural health Dr. John Pawlovich noted that this first phase of the project has been successful.
North Shore News
UBC ranks #47 on new global university ranking
UBC was ranked 47th in the 2023 QS World University Rankings.
Daily Hive