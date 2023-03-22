UBC In The News
Women suffering brain injuries from intimate-partner violence at risk of injury being used against them in court
Medicine PhD candidate Quinn Boyle discussed his study which found that women who have suffered brain injuries from intimate-partner violence run the risk that their diagnoses will be used against them in custody disputes.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Cloud cover won't be enough to stop coral bleaching, says UBC researcher
A study led by geography researcher Dr. Pedro González-Espinosa (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) found that while cloud cover offers coral reefs some protection from excess heat, it won’t be enough to stave off mass bleaching.
Postmedia via Prince George Post, MSN
B.C. researchers use AI to predict a cancer patient’s survival rate with 80 per cent accuracy
Media mentioned that UBC and B.C. Cancer researchers have developed an AI model that predicts a cancer patient’s survival rate with over 80 per cent accuracy.
Fox 47 News, Black Press via Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Trail Times, Today in B.C., 100 Mile Free Press, Castlegar News, Haida Gwaii Observer, Saanich News
Conference in Vancouver: TotalEnergies and South African environmental defenders
Dr. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed how to increase the world’s marine protected areas.
Radio France Internationale
Canada's stockpile of ventilators up from 500 to 27,000 after push to procure them
Clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy gave comments on Canada’s push to procure ventilators. The story also quoted Tanya Bennet, a biomedical engineering PhD student who joined a ventilator design competition along with seven other students in the early days of the pandemic.
Canadian Press via Global, CTV, Toronto Star, Welland Tribune, MSN, Vancouver is Awesome, Alaska Highway News, Prince George Citizen, City News (Ottawa), Castanet, iHeartRadio, Magic 106.1, Winnipeg Free Press, Yahoo, Powell River Peak, North Shore News, Dawson Creek Mirror
Fears that 'foreign interference' investigations could stoke anti-Asian sentiment
History professor Dr. Henry Yu (Asian Canadian and Asian Migration Studies) discussed the ramifications of fears around “foreign interference” and anti-Asian sentiment.
CTV
Managing Metro Vancouver's water supply as global temperatures rise
Dr. Kai Chan (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) commented on the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change which found that climate change will affect our water supply.
City News (Vancouver)
Can the heat from running computers help grow our food? It’s complicated
PhD candidate Sarah-Louise Ruder (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) co-wrote about the benefits and drawbacks of capturing the heat emitted by computing hardware and reusing it to grow crops indoors.
The Conversation via Stuff (South Africa)