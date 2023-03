Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on President Biden’s first official visit to Canada Media Advisories

U.S. President Joe Biden will be making his first official visit to Canada this week. UBC experts are available for comment.

Dr. Efrat Arbel

Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-722-6162

Email: arbel@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Safe Third Country Agreement, irregular Canada-U.S. border crossings

*Available Mar. 22-23 on EST, limited availability on Mar. 24

Dr. Kathryn Harrison

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 778.968.4923

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate policy, clean energy transition

Dr. Allen Sens

Professor, Department of Political Science

Email: allen.sens@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Canadian foreign policy, allies’ continued support of Ukraine, international security, role of NORAD in North America

*Available Mar. 22 and 24 only

Dr. Allan Tupper

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-827-3387

Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English