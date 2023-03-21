UBC In The News
The world's happiest countries for 2023
Economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell discussed the findings of the 2023 World Happiness Report.
CBS News, The Guardian, The Independent via Yahoo (UK), CNN via iHeartRadio, CTV
Artificial intelligence develops cancer treatment in just 30 days - and predicts how long patients have to live by reading doctors' notes
Daily Mail mentioned that a new AI model developed by UBC and B.C. Cancer researchers that predicts cancer patient survival much better than before.
Daily Mail
Fad diet may be linked to higher risk of heart disease
Research by Dr. Iulia Iatan of the UBC Centre for Heart and Lung Innovation shows that low-carb, high-fat diets may be linked to higher levels of “bad” cholesterol.
CNN Portugal
Gestational diabetes is on the rise and a Canadian study may have found out why
A study conducted by Elizabeth Nethery (former PhD student at the school of population and public health) found out why gestational diabetes is on the rise worldwide.
Global
The sexual decision app
Nursing professor Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc discussed developing a new app to promote healthy sexual decision-making and reducing pregnancies among higher-risk teens.
CKNW Mornings with Simi (18:14 mark)
U.S. bans on Chinese property investment unlikely to withstand legal challenges, law expert says
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers explained why proposals to ban Chinese investment in U.S. real estate will likely be ruled as unconstitutional.
South China Morning Post
Provincial funding programs should allow immediate family to be paid caregivers: advocates
Nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch gave comments on a policy against hiring immediate family to be paid caregivers. Dr. Baumbusch said the policy is “dated” and should be reconsidered, especially amidst a caregiver shortage worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBC
Flexible workplaces and mentorship are helping these B.C. women reach new heights
Sociology professor Dr. Sylvia Fuller discussed the benefits of flexible work arrangements.
CBC
B.C's long-COVID patients worry as in-person clinics close
Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health; Centre for Health Services and Policy Research) said that while virtual clinics provide a potential benefit by ensuring people across the province have access to treatment for long COVID, primary-care providers will need support to make the model work.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. teacher aims to unseat union president over fossil fuel investments
Geography professor Dr. Jessica Dempsey commented on why pension funds need to divest in order to tackle climate change.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Prince George Citizen, Times Colonist, Squamish Chief, Alaska Highway News, Dawson Creek Mirror, North Shore News, Coast Reporter, Delta Optimist, Pique Newsmagazine, Tri-City News, Powell River Peak, New Westminster Record
'Couldn't script it any better': Underdog UBC volleyball team wins championship at home
UBC Thunderbirds won this year’s U-Sports Women’s Volleyball National Championship.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province