UBC In The News
New magnetic material could make smartphones significantly cheaper
A team led by physics and astronomy professor Dr. Alannah Hallas (Stewart Blusson Quantum Matter Institute) is developing new magnetic materials called spinel-type high entropy oxides that could decrease the cost of technologies, such as smartphones and data storage servers.
Global
If age is just a number, can you change it? How biological age tests aim to make you younger
National Post mentioned medicine professor Dr. Michael Kobor’s research on treatments to slow down epigenetic aging.
National Post
Gruesome reason orcas kill great white sharks revealed by biologist
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) explained that different populations of killer whales have specialized diets.
Newsweek
Supreme Court must decide how many judges will sit for pivotal federalism case
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Margot Young commented on whether the Supreme Court should sit with eight or seven judges for an important upcoming case concerning Ottawa’s power to regulate cross-border greenhouse gasses.
Globe and Mail
Now spinach is bad for you? Decoding the ‘low ox’ diet, the latest health craze
Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. James McCormack discussed how foods get labelled “toxic.”
Toronto Star
Global banking-system jitters prompt look at B.C.
Dr. Rajesh Vijayaraghavan (Sauder School of Business) discussed how the Canadian banking system’s comparative corporate consolidation and wide diversity of deposit sources make it stable.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Prince George Citizen, Coast Reporter, Delta Optimist, Dawson Creek Mirror, Bowen Island Undercurrent, North Shore News, Alaska Highway News, Burnaby Now, New Westminster Record, Richmond News, Pique Newsmagazine, Tri-City News
Researchers get $100K each in sectors from sleep to sexual reproduction in nature
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto and biochemistry professor Dr. Pieter Cullis were awarded the Killam Prize.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription)
Running toward education: A former child soldier’s path to UBC Okanagan student athlete
UBCO international relations student James Magok Achuli recounted his journey from being a refugee and child soldier to a university student and cross country athlete.
Black Press via Vancouver Island Free Daily, Terrace Standard