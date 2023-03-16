UBC In The News

Meth-related ER visits on the rise in Ontario, following western Canada trend: study

Pharmaceutical sciences postdoctoral fellow Dr. James Crispo led a study which found that amphetamine-related visits to Ontario emergency departments have spiked over the last two decades.
Ecuador, Argentina order out envoys amid diplomatic clash

School of public policy and global affairs adjunct professor Dr. Grace Jaramillo discussed Argentina and Ecuador’s current diplomatic tension that involves a former Ecuadorian Cabinet minister who had been convicted of corruption.
Junos protester explains why she disrupted awards show

Sociology professor Dr. David Tindall said the incident at the Juno Awards was a classic case of an activist trying to “create a spectacle” and get media attention.
Backlash over Burnaby's proposal to build waste facility in parkland

Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson gave comments on the City of Burnaby’s proposal to build a waste facility in South Burnaby’s Fraser Foreshore Park.
Keeping TransLink afloat: the potential economic win-win

Dr. Lawrence Frank (school of population and public health) said transit’s role is more important as a long-term pillar in the process of creating a more environmentally friendly and healthier future.
Conservative down payment pledge 'can't be delivered': expert

Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) discussed federal Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s tweet about his goal to improve housing affordability in B.C.
Fish in hot water: decades of logging tied to warmer temperatures in unprotected salmon-bearing streams

Forestry lecturer Teresa (Sm’hayestsk) Ryan commented on a study which found that fish in interior B.C. are overheating due to decades of logging in the headwaters of salmon streams.
The Mail: Letters respond to Manvir Singh’s essay about the concept of Indigeneity.

Asian studies professor Dr. Pasang Sherpa responded to Manvir Singh’s essay about the concept of Indigeneity.
Rise of female leaders ‘opens up a sense of what’s achievable’

Interim president and vice-chancellor of UBC Dr. Deborah Buszard weighed in on the rise of women leaders in the education sector.
Research hub led by UBC to develop drugs for future pandemics

The federal government is investing in a new national bioinnovation hub at UBC called Canada’s Immuno-Engineering and Biomanufacturing Hub to produce lifesaving medicine.
Researchers get $100K each in sectors from sleep to sexual reproduction in nature

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto and biochemistry professor Dr. Pieter Cullis were awarded the Killam Prize.
Running toward education: A former child soldier’s path to UBC Okanagan student athlete

UBCO international relations student James Magok Achuli shared his journey from being a refugee and child soldier to a university student and cross country athlete.
Teck, UBC launch $4 million professorship to speed tailings research and education

UBC’s faculty of applied sciences and Teck are investing $4 million into a new professorship focused on enhancing safety and sustainability in mine tailings management.
