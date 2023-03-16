UBC In The News
Meth-related ER visits on the rise in Ontario, following western Canada trend: study
Pharmaceutical sciences postdoctoral fellow Dr. James Crispo led a study which found that amphetamine-related visits to Ontario emergency departments have spiked over the last two decades.
Eurasia Review, Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Yahoo (Sports), Winnipeg Free Press, Waterloo Region Record, Peterborough Examiner, Welland Tribune, CTV, Global, CP24, City News (Toronto), City News (Ottawa), Squamish Chief, St. Catharines Standard, Pique Newsmagazine
Ecuador, Argentina order out envoys amid diplomatic clash
School of public policy and global affairs adjunct professor Dr. Grace Jaramillo discussed Argentina and Ecuador’s current diplomatic tension that involves a former Ecuadorian Cabinet minister who had been convicted of corruption.
Associated Press
Junos protester explains why she disrupted awards show
Sociology professor Dr. David Tindall said the incident at the Juno Awards was a classic case of an activist trying to “create a spectacle” and get media attention.
CBC, CBC The National
Backlash over Burnaby's proposal to build waste facility in parkland
Forestry professor Dr. John Richardson gave comments on the City of Burnaby’s proposal to build a waste facility in South Burnaby’s Fraser Foreshore Park.
CTV
Keeping TransLink afloat: the potential economic win-win
Dr. Lawrence Frank (school of population and public health) said transit’s role is more important as a long-term pillar in the process of creating a more environmentally friendly and healthier future.
City News (Vancouver)
Conservative down payment pledge 'can't be delivered': expert
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) discussed federal Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s tweet about his goal to improve housing affordability in B.C.
City News (Vancouver)
Fish in hot water: decades of logging tied to warmer temperatures in unprotected salmon-bearing streams
Forestry lecturer Teresa (Sm’hayestsk) Ryan commented on a study which found that fish in interior B.C. are overheating due to decades of logging in the headwaters of salmon streams.
The Narwhal
The Mail: Letters respond to Manvir Singh’s essay about the concept of Indigeneity.
Asian studies professor Dr. Pasang Sherpa responded to Manvir Singh’s essay about the concept of Indigeneity.
The New Yorker
Rise of female leaders ‘opens up a sense of what’s achievable’
Interim president and vice-chancellor of UBC Dr. Deborah Buszard weighed in on the rise of women leaders in the education sector.
Times Higher Education (subscription)
Research hub led by UBC to develop drugs for future pandemics
The federal government is investing in a new national bioinnovation hub at UBC called Canada’s Immuno-Engineering and Biomanufacturing Hub to produce lifesaving medicine.
Global News Hour at 6 BC, CTV News Vancouver at 6 (14:03 mark), Business in Vancouver, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Delta Optimist, Prince George Citizen, Pique Newsmagazine, Dawson Creek Mirror, Coast Reporter, Alaska Highway News, Squamish Chief, Powell River Peak, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Tri-City News
Researchers get $100K each in sectors from sleep to sexual reproduction in nature
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto and biochemistry professor Dr. Pieter Cullis were awarded the Killam Prize.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Welland Tribune, St. Catharines Standard, Peterborough Examiner, Richmond News, CTV, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo, Yahoo (Sports), Winnipeg Free Press, Infotel News (Kelowna), Powell River Peak, St. Albert Gazette, Coast Reporter, Bowen Island Undercurrent, New Westminster Record, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Vancouver is Awesome, Dawson Creek Mirror, Delta Optimist
Running toward education: A former child soldier’s path to UBC Okanagan student athlete
UBCO international relations student James Magok Achuli shared his journey from being a refugee and child soldier to a university student and cross country athlete.
Surrey Now-Leader
Teck, UBC launch $4 million professorship to speed tailings research and education
UBC’s faculty of applied sciences and Teck are investing $4 million into a new professorship focused on enhancing safety and sustainability in mine tailings management.
Prince George Citizen