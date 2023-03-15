UBC In The News
UBC researchers may have just made styrofoam obsolete
NUVO Magazine mentioned that UBC forestry researchers and the Wet’suwet’en First Nation collaborated to develop environmentally friendly packaging foam.
NUVO Magazine
Altercation at Arizona hotel led to complaint about Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown
Professor Margot Young (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on the importance of judges conducting themselves appropriately, on and off the bench, to protect their legitimacy with the public.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Land lift: How Vancouver zoning policy creates multi-million-dollar teardowns
School of architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon commented on how the Community Amenity Contribution model helped develop Yaletown in the 1980s and ’90s.
CTV via iHeartRadio
Alberta reboots 'calling' campaign, British Columbians are listening
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) said while subsidies and other affordability measures listed in the provincial budget help, they’re not enough to overcome B.C.’s “cultural addiction” to high and rising home prices.
CTV
Health Ministry says 160 new doctors have been added thanks to new payment model
Family practice professor Dr. Rita McCracken outlined the criteria for success of B.C.’s new payment model for family physicians.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Flair Airlines plane confiscations rattling ultra-low-cost carrier niche
Adjunct professor John Korenic (Sauder School of Business) gave comments on why having planes be repossessed is rare in the airline industry.
Glacier Media via Times Colonist, Powell River Peak, Prince George Citizen, Burnaby Now, New Westminster Record, Richmond News, Tri-City News, Pique Newsmagazine, Squamish Chief, Alaska Highway News, Coast Reporter, Delta Optimist, North Shore News, Dawson Creek Mirror, Bowen Island Undercurrent
Spring forward this weekend, but opposition gaining momentum
Psychiatry professor Dr. Raymond Lam and Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler discussed the different opinions around adopting Daylight Saving Time.
Burlington Today
Digital literacy will be key in a world transformed by AI
UBCO political science professor Dr. Wendy H. Wong co-wrote about why we need to take digital literacy seriously and start thinking about how to implement these skills in our social practices and bring these ideas into legislation.
Globe and Mail
Researchers get $100K each in sectors from sleep to sexual reproduction in nature
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto and biochemistry professor Dr. Pieter Cullis were awarded the Killam Prize.
Waterloo Region Record
UBCO grads want to stay and play in Kelowna
Media mentioned how UBCO is drawing students from across Canada and the world, with about 50 per cent of alumni remaining in the region to pursue their careers.
Kelowna Capital News
Mushrooms the topic of next Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting
Microbiology and immunology PhD candidate Kabir Bhalla will be presenting a talk about mushroom-forming fungi and fungal diseases in plants at the next Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting, March 20.
Comox Valley Record
Kelowna Mounties take a break from their day with some happy puppies
Castanet quoted Dr. John-Tyler Binfet, a UBCO education professor and director of the Building Academic Retention Through K-9s program, about how the program has helped reduce stress.
Castanet
UBC students create cognitive disequilibrium by challenging narratives around Canadian studies
Pancouver mentioned a Canadian Studies course led by professor Minelle Mahtani (Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice). This course aimed to challenge normative ways of looking at this field and reframe understandings of Canada as a settler-colonial state.
Pancouver