UBCO political science professor Dr. Wendy H. Wong co-wrote about why we need to take digital literacy seriously and start thinking about how to implement these skills in our social practices and bring these ideas into legislation.
Globe and Mail
Digital literacy will be key in a world transformed by AI
Mar 15, 2023
UBCO political science professor Dr. Wendy H. Wong co-wrote about why we need to take digital literacy seriously and start thinking about how to implement these skills in our social practices and bring these ideas into legislation.