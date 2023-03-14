UBC In The News

Climate change slowing down, not speeding up, movement of large Arctic rivers: study

A study led by UBCO Earth, environmental and geographic sciences’ Dr. Alessandro Ielpi found that climate change is causing major impacts on large rivers in Arctic Canada.
Earth.comNBC Right Now, Canadian Press via GlobalRock101Q107

Don’t forget to floss: the science behind dementia and the four things you should do to prevent it

The Guardian mentioned a study co-authored by UBC which linked physical exercise to better brain health and lower risk of dementia in older age.
The Guardian

‘Keto-like’ diet may be associated with a higher risk of heart disease, according to new research

Research by Dr. Iulia Iatan of the UBC Centre for Heart and Lung Innovation showing that low-carb, high-fat diets may be linked to higher levels of “bad” cholesterol.
7News AustraliaCastanet

Lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Canada have higher preventable death - study

A study co-authored by UBC researchers found that lesbian, gay and bisexual people were at higher risk of all-cause mortality.
India Education Diary

Climate change threatens Canadian security, prosperity, warns CSIS brief

Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed whether climate change is a security threat.
CBC The Early Edition

Is time running out on changing clocks twice a year? U.S. Sunshine Protection Act may hold key

Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) discussed that Canada is paying attention to how the U.S. Sunshine Protection Act is being debated because there is a great benefit to alignment, especially for key provinces that have trade at stake.
CBCToronto Star, Canadian Press via Globe and MailVancouver Sun

Langley woman's home vandalized with swastika

Dr. Florian Gassner (department of central, eastern and northern European studies) commented on the widespread effects of Russian disinformation.
City News (Vancouver)

Flair Airlines plane confiscations rattling ultra-low-cost carrier niche

Adjunct professor John Korenic (Sauder School of Business) gave comments on why having planes be repossessed is rare in the airline industry.
Vancouver is Awesome

B.C.'s record fossil fuel export revenues in 2022 a 'fragile' windfall

Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison said B.C. needs to be making economic plans at minimum, with a longer-term view, that are anticipating what could happen to the international markets for our fossil fuel exports.
Bowen Island Undercurrent

Canada is behind on environmental rights. Will the courts help?

Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Margot Young co-wrote about why courts should consider listening to the youth and their claim to a constitutional right to a livable climate.
The Province

Should Canada become a republic?

Political science professor emeritus Dr. Philip Resnick wrote about whether Canada should become a republic.
The Conversation via Winnipeg Free Press

People celebrate Holi festival in Vancouver, Canada

Xinhua featured photos of people celebrating Holi, the festival of colours, at UBC.
Xinhua

UBCO outreach event shows how chemists probe the effects of smoke on wineries

UBCO chemistry professor Dr. Wesley Zandberg and his team have been working with Okanagan vineyards on how to detect smoke-tainted wine and prevent it from having a huge effect on the grapes.
Global

UBC is spicing up its campus (and the local agri-food industry) with a new food processing plant

UBC held a groundbreaking ceremony to start building its new Food and Beverage Innovation Centre.
BC Business