UBC In The News
Climate change slowing down, not speeding up, movement of large Arctic rivers: study
A study led by UBCO Earth, environmental and geographic sciences’ Dr. Alessandro Ielpi found that climate change is causing major impacts on large rivers in Arctic Canada.
Earth.com, NBC Right Now, Canadian Press via Global, Rock101, Q107
Don’t forget to floss: the science behind dementia and the four things you should do to prevent it
The Guardian mentioned a study co-authored by UBC which linked physical exercise to better brain health and lower risk of dementia in older age.
The Guardian
‘Keto-like’ diet may be associated with a higher risk of heart disease, according to new research
Research by Dr. Iulia Iatan of the UBC Centre for Heart and Lung Innovation showing that low-carb, high-fat diets may be linked to higher levels of “bad” cholesterol.
7News Australia, Castanet
Lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Canada have higher preventable death - study
A study co-authored by UBC researchers found that lesbian, gay and bisexual people were at higher risk of all-cause mortality.
India Education Diary
Climate change threatens Canadian security, prosperity, warns CSIS brief
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed whether climate change is a security threat.
CBC The Early Edition
Is time running out on changing clocks twice a year? U.S. Sunshine Protection Act may hold key
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) discussed that Canada is paying attention to how the U.S. Sunshine Protection Act is being debated because there is a great benefit to alignment, especially for key provinces that have trade at stake.
CBC, Toronto Star, Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Vancouver Sun
Langley woman's home vandalized with swastika
Dr. Florian Gassner (department of central, eastern and northern European studies) commented on the widespread effects of Russian disinformation.
City News (Vancouver)
Flair Airlines plane confiscations rattling ultra-low-cost carrier niche
Adjunct professor John Korenic (Sauder School of Business) gave comments on why having planes be repossessed is rare in the airline industry.
Vancouver is Awesome
B.C.'s record fossil fuel export revenues in 2022 a 'fragile' windfall
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison said B.C. needs to be making economic plans at minimum, with a longer-term view, that are anticipating what could happen to the international markets for our fossil fuel exports.
Bowen Island Undercurrent
Canada is behind on environmental rights. Will the courts help?
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Margot Young co-wrote about why courts should consider listening to the youth and their claim to a constitutional right to a livable climate.
The Province
Should Canada become a republic?
Political science professor emeritus Dr. Philip Resnick wrote about whether Canada should become a republic.
The Conversation via Winnipeg Free Press
People celebrate Holi festival in Vancouver, Canada
Xinhua featured photos of people celebrating Holi, the festival of colours, at UBC.
Xinhua
UBCO outreach event shows how chemists probe the effects of smoke on wineries
UBCO chemistry professor Dr. Wesley Zandberg and his team have been working with Okanagan vineyards on how to detect smoke-tainted wine and prevent it from having a huge effect on the grapes.
Global
UBC is spicing up its campus (and the local agri-food industry) with a new food processing plant
UBC held a groundbreaking ceremony to start building its new Food and Beverage Innovation Centre.
BC Business