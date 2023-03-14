Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Event: New UBC-led national research hub to accelerate Canada’s vaccine and therapeutics production University News

Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will visit the University of British Columbia to announce funding for a new research hub that will improve pandemic readiness and the overall health and well-being of Canadians.

The new research hub brings together provincial, national and international partners to accelerate talent development and multidisciplinary research in the development and manufacturing of next generation therapeutics in Canada.

Minister Murray will be joined by Dr. Gail Murphy, Vice-President of Research and Innovation at UBC, and other hub partners representing B.C. and Canada’s life sciences sector.

Following the announcement, members of the media are invited for a tour of UBC labs leading research into next-generation RNA-based therapeutics.

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 15 at 10 a.m. PDT

Location: Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre, Jack Poole Hall (2nd Floor), 6163 University Blvd., Vancouver, B.C. (Directions)

Parking:

University Boulevard Lot (next door to venue, limited availability)

6163 University Blvd, V6T 1Z1 (Directions)

6163 University Blvd, V6T 1Z1 (Directions) Health Science Parkade (five-minute walk)

2250 Health Science Mall, V6T 1Z3 (Directions)

2250 Health Science Mall, V6T 1Z3 (Directions) North Parkade (five-minute walk)

6115 Student Union Boulevard, V6T 1Z1 (Directions)

Photo/assignment editors: Please arrive at least 20 minutes early to set up cameras. Following the announcement, media are invited for a tour of UBC labs leading research into next-generation RNA-based therapeutics. UBC researchers and students will demonstrate how RNA vaccines are made.