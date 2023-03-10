UBC In The News

B.C. coal mines’ economic impact overstated, thwarting environmental analysis: study

A new study co-authored by geography professor Dr. Jessica Dempsey found that three B.C. coal mines’ projected economic advantages used to support their approval during the environmental assessment phase were “significantly overestimated.”
Canadian Press via Globe and MailCBCToronto StarCTVBNN BloombergNanaimo News NowVictoria NewsCloverdale ReporterChilliwack ProgressOak Bay NewsHope StandardPeace Arch NewsMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsToday in B.C.Trail TimesWest Kelowna NewsKelowna Capital NewsHaida Gwaii ObserverAbbotsford NewsCastlegar NewsBusiness in VancouverAlaska Highway NewsNew Westminster RecordTri-City NewsBurnaby NowSquamish ChiefRichmond NewsBowen Island UndercurrentCHEK NewsPrince George CitizenWinnipeg Free Press

UBC professor tests AI tech for therapy

Psychology professor Dr. Friedrich Götz discussed his research looking at how artificial intelligence developed a psychological test that performed as well as what psychologists currently use.
City News (Vancouver)

These COVID-19 restrictions still remain three years after pandemic declared

Montreal Gazette mentioned a study led by psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor which looked at who is most affected by pandemic fatigue.
Montreal Gazette

Why the Maple Leafs might find themselves in a ‘no-win’ situation with TikTok

Dr. Heidi Tworek (department of history; school of public policy and global affairs) said the Canadian government’s decision to ban TikTok on federal devices may be helpful in sparking a broader social conversation about what we want social media platforms to know about us.
The Athletic (subscription)

Can money buy happiness? Here’s what to know if you’re on a tight budget

Psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn discussed whether money can buy happiness.
Reader’s Digest

Canadian time changes may be a thing of the past if U.S. passes 'sunshine' law

Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) commented on U.S. Senator Marco Rubio’s reintroduction of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would allow daylight time to be made permanent.
Canadian Press via Toronto StarYahooNational PostCTViHeartRadioCity News (Vancouver)City News (Ottawa)OMNI TVVancouver is AwesomePrince George CitizenWinnipeg Free PressMontreal GazetteInfotel NewsNorth Shore NewsDawson Creek MirrorPique NewsmagazinePeterborough ExaminerWelland TribuneSt. Catherines StandardWaterloo Region Record

A doctor's office should be a one-stop shop for all of your health-care needs

UBCO psychology professor Dr. Lesley Lutes co-wrote about why British Columbians should demand and expect the same level of care in their mental and behavioural health treatment as they can expect for their physical care.
Vancouver Sun