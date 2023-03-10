UBC In The News
B.C. coal mines’ economic impact overstated, thwarting environmental analysis: study
A new study co-authored by geography professor Dr. Jessica Dempsey found that three B.C. coal mines’ projected economic advantages used to support their approval during the environmental assessment phase were “significantly overestimated.”
UBC professor tests AI tech for therapy
Psychology professor Dr. Friedrich Götz discussed his research looking at how artificial intelligence developed a psychological test that performed as well as what psychologists currently use.
These COVID-19 restrictions still remain three years after pandemic declared
Montreal Gazette mentioned a study led by psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor which looked at who is most affected by pandemic fatigue.
Arctic rivers slowing with climate change: UBC Okanagan
UBCO Earth, environmental and geographic sciences Dr. Alessandro Ielpi led a research which found that climate change is causing major impacts on large rivers in Arctic Canada.
Why the Maple Leafs might find themselves in a ‘no-win’ situation with TikTok
Dr. Heidi Tworek (department of history; school of public policy and global affairs) said the Canadian government’s decision to ban TikTok on federal devices may be helpful in sparking a broader social conversation about what we want social media platforms to know about us.
Can money buy happiness? Here’s what to know if you’re on a tight budget
Psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn discussed whether money can buy happiness.
Canadian time changes may be a thing of the past if U.S. passes 'sunshine' law
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) commented on U.S. Senator Marco Rubio’s reintroduction of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would allow daylight time to be made permanent.
A doctor's office should be a one-stop shop for all of your health-care needs
UBCO psychology professor Dr. Lesley Lutes co-wrote about why British Columbians should demand and expect the same level of care in their mental and behavioural health treatment as they can expect for their physical care.
