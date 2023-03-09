UBC In The News

Keto diet could contribute to heart disease, study says

New study led by UBC medicine researcher Dr. Iulia Iatan found that the ketogenic diet may pose an increased risk to cardiovascular health.
UBC research draws new links between video game ‘loot boxes’ and gambling

Psychology professor and UBC’s Centre of Gambling Research director Dr. Luke Clark discussed his new study on the relationship between loot boxes and gambling psychology.
What’s International Women’s Day and why is it important?

Dr. Tara Cookson (school of public policy and global affairs) commented on why International Women’s Day works as an “advocate tool”.
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight

Clinical professor Dr. Jordanna Kapeluto explained how semaglutide medications such as Ozempic, created for adults with Type 2 diabetes, work to reduce food cravings and appetite by sending signals to the brain.
Testing biodegradable straws in B.C.

Research associate Juan José Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said the general idea when replacing a plastic product is to look for cleaner, greener materials that won’t cause harm or damage to the environment, wildlife, and coastal communities.
Could this year be the final time B.C. ‘springs forward’ and ‘falls back’?

UBCO economics and management professor Dr. Ross Hickey weighed in on the positive economic effects of gaining an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day.
Why is B.C. holding back on LNG?

Lecturer Adam Pankratz (Sauder School of Business) argued for B.C. to ship liquified natural gas.
How virtual reality exposure therapy helps disaster victims

Media mentioned forestry professor emeritus Dr. Stephen Sheppard for developing a virtual reality game that simulated sea-level rise in the Vancouver suburb of Delta.
An emergency preparedness wake-up call

UBC emergency management and continuity planning manager Hailey Maxwell discussed how the university is preparing for natural disasters.
LEEDing the way to the future: How green buildings fight greenhouse gas emissions

Media mentioned UBC for having developed at least 31 campus buildings that meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification.
Seeing the forest for the trees

Chatelaine featured forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard and her work mapping mycorrhizal networks.
