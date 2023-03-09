UBC In The News
Keto diet could contribute to heart disease, study says
New study led by UBC medicine researcher Dr. Iulia Iatan found that the ketogenic diet may pose an increased risk to cardiovascular health.
Buffalo News, Waterloo-Cedar Courier, Statesville Record & Landmark, Elko Daily Free Press, Clarinda Herald-Journal, Danville Register & Bee, Sioux City Journal, Grand Island Independent, Times and Democrat, Straits Times, New Daily (Australia)
UBC research draws new links between video game ‘loot boxes’ and gambling
Psychology professor and UBC’s Centre of Gambling Research director Dr. Luke Clark discussed his new study on the relationship between loot boxes and gambling psychology.
Global via Magic 106.1
What’s International Women’s Day and why is it important?
Dr. Tara Cookson (school of public policy and global affairs) commented on why International Women’s Day works as an “advocate tool”.
Al Jazeera
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
Clinical professor Dr. Jordanna Kapeluto explained how semaglutide medications such as Ozempic, created for adults with Type 2 diabetes, work to reduce food cravings and appetite by sending signals to the brain.
CTV
Testing biodegradable straws in B.C.
Research associate Juan José Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said the general idea when replacing a plastic product is to look for cleaner, greener materials that won’t cause harm or damage to the environment, wildlife, and coastal communities.
City News (Vancouver)
Could this year be the final time B.C. ‘springs forward’ and ‘falls back’?
UBCO economics and management professor Dr. Ross Hickey weighed in on the positive economic effects of gaining an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day.
Castanet
Why is B.C. holding back on LNG?
Lecturer Adam Pankratz (Sauder School of Business) argued for B.C. to ship liquified natural gas.
Financial Post
How virtual reality exposure therapy helps disaster victims
Media mentioned forestry professor emeritus Dr. Stephen Sheppard for developing a virtual reality game that simulated sea-level rise in the Vancouver suburb of Delta.
Gizmodo, New York Folk, Gizmodo (Australia)
An emergency preparedness wake-up call
UBC emergency management and continuity planning manager Hailey Maxwell discussed how the university is preparing for natural disasters.
University Affairs
LEEDing the way to the future: How green buildings fight greenhouse gas emissions
Media mentioned UBC for having developed at least 31 campus buildings that meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification.
Vancouver is Awesome
Seeing the forest for the trees
Chatelaine featured forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard and her work mapping mycorrhizal networks.
Chatelaine Magazine (print only)