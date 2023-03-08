UBC In The News
How lifting weights could improve your body and your mind
Physical therapy professor Dr. Teresa Liu-Ambrose discussed her research which found that strength or resistance training improves cognitive function.
BBC Radio 4 – Just One Thing
‘Keto-like’ diet linked to higher risk of heart disease: Study
New study led by UBC medicine researcher Dr. Iulia Iatan found that the ketogenic diet may pose an increased risk to cardiovascular health.
Now Toronto, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC research draws new links between video game ‘loot boxes’ and gambling
Psychology professor Luke Clark, director of UBC’s Centre of Gambling Research discussed his new study on the relationship between loot boxes and gambling psychology.
Global (video), CTV (via iHeartRadio)
As a gerontologist, I’m deeply worried about advance consent for MAID
Geography adjunct professor Dr. Tom Koch wrote about why he’s worried about advance consent for medical assistance in dying.
Globe and Mail
King Charles’s coronation: Should Canada become a republic?
Political science professor emeritus Dr. Philip Resnick wrote about whether Canada should become a republic.
The Conversation
These Black icons have a novel idea to save the ocean
TIME Magazine interviewed Institute for the Ocean and Fisheries professors Drs. Daniel Pauly and Rashid Sumaila (school of public policy and global affairs) about jointly winning the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement and their research on the connections between fisheries and climate.
TIME Magazine
Advancing women’s representation in STEM education and jobs
Biomedical engineering student Coralie Tcheune spoke about what drew her to her program, her experiences as a STEM student and what STEM careers could hold for women and students generally.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show (22:00 mark on Spotify or Apple podcasts)