UBC In The News
‘Keto-like’ diet may be associated with a higher risk of heart disease, according to new research
New UBC medicine research suggested that the ketogenic or “keto” diet may pose an increased risk to cardiovascular health.
CNN, ABC News, Fortune, Fox News, 92.1 KRMP, Daily Mail, Indian Express, Toronto Star
Straight to the source on stem cell bioengineering
Biomedical engineering professor Dr. Peter Zandstra (Michael Smith Labs) discussed the emerging field of stem cell bioengineering.
Research2Reality
UN ‘High Seas Treaty’ good news for oceans, but finer details not yet clear
Dr. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, school of public policy and global affairs) said the High Seas Treaty reflects growing recognition of the potential uses of marine resources in manufacturing, fashion and pharmaceuticals, as well as the need for international co-operation to safeguard ocean ecosystems.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Is it time for you to quit your job?
Dr. Rebecca Paluch (Sauder School of Business) discussed three things to avoid when considering quitting a job, especially considering the unpredictability of the labour market.
Globe and Mail
UBC professor calls for changes to pesticide regulations
Land and food systems professor Dr. Risa Sargent is calling on the federal government to change regulations and reduce the use of harmful pesticides.
City News (Vancouver)
Recruiting more male nurses would help ease shortfalls, but stigma persists
Nursing professor Dr. John Oliffe (Men’s Health Research Program) discussed recruiting more male nurses.
Glacier Media via Times Colonist, Alaska Highway News, North Shore News, Vancouver is Awesome, New Westminster Record, Pique Newsmagazine, Castanet (Kamloops)
Canada’s Best Diversity Employers 2023 are unlocking the power of a diverse workforce
UBC is recognized as one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers in 2023 by Mediacorp.
Globe and Mail
Peak bloom for Vancouver cherry blossoms predicted
North Shore News mentioned forestry professor Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich as an organizer of the Cherry Blossom Prediction Competition.
North Shore News
Spring Arts Preview 2023: Visual arts critics' picks
Georgia Straight mentioned the annual exhibition of UBC’s Master of Fine Arts students which will be held at the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery.
Georgia Straight