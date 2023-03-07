UN ‘High Seas Treaty’ good news for oceans, but finer details not yet clear

Dr. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, school of public policy and global affairs) said the High Seas Treaty reflects growing recognition of the potential uses of marine resources in manufacturing, fashion and pharmaceuticals, as well as the need for international co-operation to safeguard ocean ecosystems.

Globe and Mail (subscription)