UBC researchers develop AI to predict cancer patient survival
Researchers at UBC and B.C. Cancer have developed a new artificial intelligence model they say predicts cancer patient survival much better than before.
The record is good for babies delivered by midwives
A study by medicine researchers found that midwives in B.C. are providing safe primary care for pregnancies of all medical risk levels, contrary to a popular belief that midwives mostly manage low-risk pregnancies.
Micromobility revolution races ahead, as policymakers and police try to keep up
Emergency medicine professor Dr. Jeff Brubacher and civil engineering professor Dr. Alex Bigazzi discussed the micromobility revolution.
Ottawa ends shipments of rapid COVID-19 tests as millions set to expire
Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan (Sauder School of Business) commented on the federal stockpile of rapid COVID-19 tests.
Why is it important to have free access to contraception for people in B.C.?
Obstetrics and gynaecology resident physician Dr. Ruth Habte discussed why it’s important for people to have free access to contraception.
