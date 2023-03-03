UBC In The News

UBC researchers develop AI to predict cancer patient survival

Researchers at UBC and B.C. Cancer have developed a new artificial intelligence model they say predicts cancer patient survival much better than before.
CTV, Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe ProvinceToronto Star via St. Catharines StandardWelland Tribune, Glacier Media via Vancouver is AwesomeCoast ReporterRichmond NewsPowell River PeakNorth Shore NewsBowen Island UndercurrentNew Westminster RecordDelta OptimistSquamish ChiefBurnaby NowTri-City News

The record is good for babies delivered by midwives

A study by medicine researchers found that midwives in B.C. are providing safe primary care for pregnancies of all medical risk levels, contrary to a popular belief that midwives mostly manage low-risk pregnancies.
The Tyee via Infotel News

Micromobility revolution races ahead, as policymakers and police try to keep up

Emergency medicine professor Dr. Jeff Brubacher and civil engineering professor Dr. Alex Bigazzi discussed the micromobility revolution.
Canadian Press via Welland TribuneWaterloo Region RecordSt. Catharines StandardCastanetNational PostWinnipeg Free Press, Kelowna Daily CourierInfotel NewsDawson Creek MirrorTimes ColonistAlaska Highway NewsSquamish ChiefNorth Shore NewsCKPGToday.ca

Ottawa ends shipments of rapid COVID-19 tests as millions set to expire

Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan (Sauder School of Business) commented on the federal stockpile of rapid COVID-19 tests.
Canadian Press via Toronto StarWinnipeg Free PressNational PostiHeartRadioCity News (Vancouver)City News (Ottawa)Global91.5 The BeatCP24

Why is it important to have free access to contraception for people in B.C.?

Obstetrics and gynaecology resident physician Dr. Ruth Habte discussed why it’s important for people to have free access to contraception.
CFAX 1070 Mornings with Al Ferraby