UBC In The News
Potential benefits of bhangra dancing for children
Medicine professor Dr. Tricia Tang discussed a pilot study that had 156 students attending twice-weekly bhangra lessons for seven months.
CBC Vancouver News
Ottawa ends shipments of rapid COVID-19 tests to provinces as millions set to expire
Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan (Sauder School of Business) commented on the federal stockpile of rapid COVID-19 tests.
Canadian Press via CBC, Yahoo, OMNI TV, Delta Optimist, Nanaimo News Now
Canada-China trade breaks record, as imports hit $100 billion
Dr. James Brander (Sauder School of Business) gave comments on Canada and China’s trade record in 2022.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, St. Catharines Standard, Waterloo Region Record, Powell River Peak, Welland Tribune, Winnipeg Free Press
A tale of two tent cities: What rulings in Ontario and B.C. mean for homeless encampments
Dr. Alexandra Flynn (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed a ruling that the Region of Waterloo would violate charter rights if the region removed and detained people living at 100 Victoria.
TVO
Dogs can be healthy — and happy — on a plant-based diet
Clinical professor Dr. Jan Hajek co-wrote about feeding dogs a purely plant-based diet.
The Province
Two UBC professors are the recipients of the Tyler Prize, the Nobel Prize for the Environment
Institute for the Ocean and Fisheries professors Drs. Daniel Pauly and Rashid Sumaila (school of public policy and global affairs) have been awarded the 2023 Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement. Dr. Sumaila was interviewed.
CBC On The Coast