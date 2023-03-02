UBC In The News

Potential benefits of bhangra dancing for children

Medicine professor Dr. Tricia Tang discussed a pilot study that had 156 students attending twice-weekly bhangra lessons for seven months.
CBC Vancouver News

Ottawa ends shipments of rapid COVID-19 tests to provinces as millions set to expire

Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan (Sauder School of Business) commented on the federal stockpile of rapid COVID-19 tests.
Canadian Press via CBCYahooOMNI TVDelta OptimistNanaimo News Now

Canada-China trade breaks record, as imports hit $100 billion

Dr. James Brander (Sauder School of Business) gave comments on Canada and China’s trade record in 2022.
Canadian Press via Toronto StarSt. Catharines StandardWaterloo Region RecordPowell River PeakWelland TribuneWinnipeg Free Press

A tale of two tent cities: What rulings in Ontario and B.C. mean for homeless encampments

Dr. Alexandra Flynn (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed a ruling that the Region of Waterloo would violate charter rights if the region removed and detained people living at 100 Victoria.
TVO

Dogs can be healthy — and happy — on a plant-based diet

Clinical professor Dr. Jan Hajek co-wrote about feeding dogs a purely plant-based diet.
The Province

Two UBC professors are the recipients of the Tyler Prize, the Nobel Prize for the Environment

Institute for the Ocean and Fisheries professors Drs. Daniel Pauly and Rashid Sumaila (school of public policy and global affairs) have been awarded the 2023 Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement. Dr. Sumaila was interviewed.
CBC On The Coast