UBC In The News
Bhangra has health benefits for kids, but more school programs needed: Doctor
Medicine professor Dr. Tricia Tang discussed leading a pilot study that had 156 students attending twice-weekly bhangra lessons for seven months.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Yahoo, Global, Toronto Star, Hamilton Spectator, Waterloo Region Record, Welland Tribune, Prince George Citizen, Winnipeg Free Press, Times Colonist
The record is good for babies delivered by midwives
New UBC medicine research found that midwives in B.C. are providing safe primary care for pregnancies of all medical risk levels, contrary to a popular belief that midwives mostly manage low-risk pregnancies.
The Tyee via Vancouver is Awesome
What draws these small geese to stop at a bay in northeastern New Brunswick?
Zoology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Melanie-Louise Leblanc commented on the Atlantic brant population in northeastern New Brunswick.
CBC
What does TikTok know about you? What should you know about it?
Dr. Heidi Tworek (department of history; school of public policy and global affairs) noted that most people are not going to read the dozens of pages of TikTok’s terms of service.
CBC
B.C. budget won't solve housing crisis, UBC prof warns
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) said housing in B.C. will continue to be unaffordable for many until the province stops relying on real estate for economic growth.
CBC
Canadian imports from China hit $100B in 2022, setting new trade record: StatCan
Dr. James Brander (Sauder School of Business) commented on Canada and China’s trade record in 2022. He noted that economic activity in general isn’t affected very much by political tensions unless there is some explicit policy.
Canadian Press via Yahoo (Finance), Global, BNN Bloomberg, Q107
Psychologists call for MSP coverage
UBCO psychology professor Lesley Lutes commented on the call for MSP to cover psychological services in the B.C. budget.
Global
Surrey police union files conflict of interest complaint against Coun. Rob Stutt with ethics commissioner
Political science professor Dr. Maxwell Cameron (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the conflict of interest complaint against Surrey councillor Rob Stutt.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Moltex’s nuclear ransom note should be rejected
Dr. M.V. Ramana (school of public policy and global affairs) co-wrote about why New Brunswick should reject Moltex’s request for $250 million in public funding to develop its small modular nuclear reactor.
National Observer
UBCO helps people embrace the aging process this March
UBCO is hosting a variety of events and activities aimed at bettering the quality of life among older adults to mark Embrace Aging Month.
Castanet