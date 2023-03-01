Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Event: High school students compete in 45th annual UBC Physics Olympics Media Advisories

For the first time since 2019, more than 600 high school students, teachers and coaches from across B.C. will assemble in person on the UBC Vancouver campus for the UBC Physics Olympics, one of the largest and longest-running high-school physics competitions in North America.

Teams will go head-to-head in six events that include pre-build projects, labs, problem-solving “fermi” questions and “Quizzics,” a quiz-show style competition.

The UBC Physics Olympics is organized by students and professors in the departments of physics and astronomy and curriculum and pedagogy.

Date/Time: Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Event website: https://physoly.phas.ubc.ca/

Photo/Assignment editors: Teams have built vacuum pumps and model marine ambulances powered by mechanical forces such as elastic bands, for this year’s Physics Olympics. These creations will be tested as part of Saturday’s events. Teams will also compete in “Quizzics,” a quiz-show-style event.

Locations:

Vacuum Pump

Hennings, Room 202

6224 Agricultural Road

Map and parking: http://www.maps.ubc.ca/?652

Marine Ambulance

HEBB, Room 100

2045 East Mall

Map and parking: http://www.maps.ubc.ca/?656

Quizzics

Hennings, Room 201

6224 Agricultural Road

Map and parking: http://www.maps.ubc.ca/?652

Final Quizzics at 3:30 pm

Woodward Theatre 2

2194 Health Sciences Mall

Map and parking: http://www.maps.ubc.ca/?473

Start times for above competitions: 9:00 am; 10am; 10:55 am; 12:40pm; 1:35 pm; 2:30 pm; 3:30 pm for Final Quizzics; and 4:20 pm for the Award Presentations

Interviews: