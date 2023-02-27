UBC In The News
Potential harmful impacts of pesticides highlighted in UBC research
UBC researchers highlighted data pointing to the impact of pesticides on bees and on fishing around Japan.
Global
UBC helping AI overcome language barrier
Linguistics PhD student Ife Adebara is working to make sure less widely spoken languages aren’t left behind as natural language processing technology advances.
Global
Nuclear Waste Management Organization extends underground storage site selection until 2024
A study co-authored by UBC researchers found that small modular reactors can produce more nuclear waste than conventional plants.
National Observer
Here's what it's like to have your fallopian tubes removed
Obstetrics and gynaecology Dr. Gillian Hanley discussed the lack of reliable screening methods for ovarian cancer.
Yahoo (Life)
High school club in B.C.'s Fraser Valley provides connection and support for Black students
Dr. Annette Henry (department of language and literacy education) gave comments on the importance of having affinity spaces as it provides a safe space for students to have discussions on racism, identity and belonging.
CBC
The oyster paradox
Zoology professor Dr. Christopher Harley and research associate Dr. Gabriel Reygondeau (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed the impact of warming weather on marine life in the Pacific Northwest.
CBC
They didn’t dream of owning a home. Renting drove them to it
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) noted that the housing system forces younger Canadians and newcomers to take on more economic risk with massive mortgage debts.
Toronto Star via Welland Tribune, Waterloo Region Record, St. Catharines Standard
How unique lake ice formations were created in the Shuswap
Dr. Susan Allen (department of Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) commented on the sighting of ice ridges on Little Shuswap Lake.
Infotel News
Remaking history at the cost of India’s heritage
History PhD student Manimugdha S. Sharma wrote about why protecting heritage is a tough battle in India.
Times of India
'Music is everything': Musician, professor in B.C. shines the spotlight on West African music, dance
The work of African music and African studies lecturer Dr. Kofi Gbolonyo is being showcased in Azae Loo, a West African music show happening in the North Shore.
CBC