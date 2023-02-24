UBC In The News
B.C. study links killer whale decline to lack of energy rich fatty salmon
A study led by UBC department of Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences and Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries found that southern resident killer whales are threatened by the decline of the overall salmon population as well as loss of high-quality, fatty salmon.
Canadian Press via CBC
Will B.C.'s famed 'Powder Highway' survive in a warming world?
UBCO Earth, environmental and geographic sciences professor Dr. Michael Pidwirny discussed research he is leading on the impact of climate change on ski resorts in North America.
The Weather Network
Tens of thousands dead in first year of Russia-Ukraine war, but true toll remains elusive
Dr. Heidi Tworek (department of history; school of public policy and global affairs) explained how Ukraine is using social media to double down on portraying itself as a democracy where media freedom and media support is an important part of what’s happening.
ABC News
How to engineer buildings that withstand earthquakes
Structural and earthquake engineering professor Dr. Perry Adebar explained that to make concrete more suitable for seismically active areas, engineers add steel to effectively absorb inertial forces while holding the building’s weight.
Scientific American
For some Colombians, vows of mining reform are just a flash in the pan
Mining engineering professor emeritus Dr. Marcello Veiga commented on whether small-scale mining can be clean.
Mongabay via South Africa Today
UBCO prof on books and language
UBCO creative and critical studies professor Dr. Greg Garrard spoke about the recent controversy around editing some of the language in Roald Dahl’s books.
CBC Daybreak South (1:51:38 mark)
Why responsible investors need to dig deeper than just emissions
Dr. James Tansey (Sauder School of Business) said a challenge around tracking emissions data in isolation is that some products that sound like good environmental investments actually have a high carbon footprint.
Globe and Mail
Canada’s no-frills airlines offer eye-popping deals, but can you handle the ride?
Adjunct professor John Korenic (Sauder School of Business) commented on what to consider when booking flights with an airline.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Is it time to 'rethink' how we fund public transit in Metro Vancouver?
Professors Patrick Condon (school of architecture and landscape architecture) and Dr. Lawrence Frank (school of population and public health) discussed the need to reconsider Metro Vancouver’s regional transit strategy.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Canada Today. OCanada.com
B.C. Housing investigating whether affordable housing units may be renting on Airbnb
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) said the problems with the HousingHub point to the need for a dramatic rethink of the way the B.C. government delivers affordable housing.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Why do Coldplay concert tickets cost more in Vancouver than in Seattle?
Dr. Eddie Ning (Sauder School of Business) commented on the factors that go into concert ticket pricing.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. Budget 2023: Advocates, business owners outline their budget wish lists
UBCO psychology professor Dr. Lesley Lutes noted that preventative mental health care would reduce the burden on emergency rooms where people often show up in crisis.
Postmedia via MSN
Here’s how decriminalization will help B.C. drug users
Professor Sara Gordon (Peter A. Allard School of Law) argued that B.C.’s policy to eliminate criminal penalties for the possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use is an important step toward the decriminalization of addiction.
The Tyee
A critical look at critical minerals
An op-ed by UBC’s Future Minerals Working Group called for Canada to modernize its mining legislation and draw on Indigenous leadership to achieve its global mineral ambitions. Authors included Dr. Philippe Tortell (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) and Dr. Nadja Kunz (Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering; school of public policy and global affairs).
Policy Options
UBC researchers win prestigious Tyler Prize
Institute for the Ocean and Fisheries professors Drs. Daniel Pauly and Rashid Sumaila (school of public policy and global affairs) have been awarded the 2023 Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement.
CBC Vancouver News at 6 (1:03:03 mark)
Young pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko joins the Casals Quartet for Vancouver performance
Master of music student and pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will be performing as part of a Friends of Chamber Music concert in Vancouver.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province