B.C. study links killer whale decline to lack of energy-rich fatty salmon

A UBC study found that southern resident killer whales are not only threatened by the decline of the overall salmon population but also the reduction in high-quality fatty salmon, the whales’ preferred meal. PhD student Jacob Lerner (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) and professor Dr. Brian Hunt (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) were quoted.
African languages left behind by AI, UBC researcher works to close gap

Linguistics PhD student Ife Adebara is researching working to build an artificial intelligence system to ensure African languages aren’t left behind as the technology advances.
‘Mommy brain’ is real, but research shows it might be beneficial

Psychology professor Dr. Liisa Galea discussed “mommy brain” and the effect of pregnancy on the human brain.
Major mobile carriers report service outages

Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. David Michelson said modern telecommunications networks are incredibly complex and require constant attention to keep them operating at the high levels of service to which we have become accustomed.
Why scientists want to bring extinct animals back from the dead

English and critical Indigenous studies professor Dr. Daniel Heath Justice was quoted about how de-extinction could affect Inuit tribes.
You don't need a wedding to be common-law married

Professor Erez Aloni (Peter A. Allard School of Law) explained how two people living together for two years can mean having financial obligations even when they break up.
B.C. Budget 2023: Advocates, business owners outline their budget wish lists

UBCO psychology professor Dr. Lesley Lutes said preventative mental health care would reduce the burden on emergency rooms where people often show up in crisis.
Cyberbullying in Canada on the rise, UBC professor warns

Education professor Dr. Johanna Sam discussed the increase in cyberbullying cases across the country and how our youth are being affected.
It’s time to talk about fracking and health

Family practical clinical professor Dr. Margaret McGregor co-wrote about the negative impacts of fracking on health.
As mothers, physicians, and climate advocates, the gas stove debate is personal

Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem co-wrote about the gas stove debate.
Experts pushing for high-seas fishing ban win ‘Nobel Prize for environment’

Institute for the Ocean and Fisheries professors Drs. Daniel Pauly and Rashid Sumaila (school of public policy and global affairs) have been awarded the 2023 Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement.
University of British Columbia midwifery program expanded with another 20 seats

The B.C. government announced it is investing $1.7 million annually in expanding UBC’s midwifery program.
Black History Month

UBC faculty of applied science EDI.I coordinator Bashir Ahmed Mohamed discussed the faculty’s pop-up exhibit on Black Canadian history and applied science.
Fast-rising B.C. pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko joins Spain’s Casals Quartet in Vancouver for a winning performance

Master of music student and pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will be a guest pianist as part of a Friends of Chamber Music concert in Vancouver.
