UBC In The News
B.C. study links killer whale decline to lack of energy-rich fatty salmon
A UBC study found that southern resident killer whales are not only threatened by the decline of the overall salmon population but also the reduction in high-quality fatty salmon, the whales’ preferred meal. PhD student Jacob Lerner (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) and professor Dr. Brian Hunt (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) were quoted.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, National Post, Yahoo, Peterborough Examiner, Nanaimo News Now, Infotel News, Winnipeg Free Press, Waterloo Region Record, Hamilton Spectator
African languages left behind by AI, UBC researcher works to close gap
Linguistics PhD student Ife Adebara is researching working to build an artificial intelligence system to ensure African languages aren’t left behind as the technology advances.
City News (Vancouver)
‘Mommy brain’ is real, but research shows it might be beneficial
Psychology professor Dr. Liisa Galea discussed “mommy brain” and the effect of pregnancy on the human brain.
Washington Post
Major mobile carriers report service outages
Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. David Michelson said modern telecommunications networks are incredibly complex and require constant attention to keep them operating at the high levels of service to which we have become accustomed.
The Dallas Express
Why scientists want to bring extinct animals back from the dead
English and critical Indigenous studies professor Dr. Daniel Heath Justice was quoted about how de-extinction could affect Inuit tribes.
The Week Magazine
You don't need a wedding to be common-law married
Professor Erez Aloni (Peter A. Allard School of Law) explained how two people living together for two years can mean having financial obligations even when they break up.
CBC On the Coast
B.C. Budget 2023: Advocates, business owners outline their budget wish lists
UBCO psychology professor Dr. Lesley Lutes said preventative mental health care would reduce the burden on emergency rooms where people often show up in crisis.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Cyberbullying in Canada on the rise, UBC professor warns
Education professor Dr. Johanna Sam discussed the increase in cyberbullying cases across the country and how our youth are being affected.
City News (Vancouver)
It’s time to talk about fracking and health
Family practical clinical professor Dr. Margaret McGregor co-wrote about the negative impacts of fracking on health.
National Observer
As mothers, physicians, and climate advocates, the gas stove debate is personal
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem co-wrote about the gas stove debate.
The Province
Experts pushing for high-seas fishing ban win ‘Nobel Prize for environment’
Institute for the Ocean and Fisheries professors Drs. Daniel Pauly and Rashid Sumaila (school of public policy and global affairs) have been awarded the 2023 Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement.
Mongabay, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Business in Vancouver, Squamish Chief, Powell River Peak, Prince George Citizen, New Westminster Record, North Shore News, Delta Optimist, Burnaby Now
University of British Columbia midwifery program expanded with another 20 seats
The B.C. government announced it is investing $1.7 million annually in expanding UBC’s midwifery program.
Canadian Press via Welland Tribune, Delta Optimist, Black Press via Haida Gwaii Observer, Cloverdale Reporter, West Kelowna News
Black History Month
UBC faculty of applied science EDI.I coordinator Bashir Ahmed Mohamed discussed the faculty’s pop-up exhibit on Black Canadian history and applied science.
Fairchild Television
Fast-rising B.C. pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko joins Spain’s Casals Quartet in Vancouver for a winning performance
Master of music student and pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will be a guest pianist as part of a Friends of Chamber Music concert in Vancouver.
Stir