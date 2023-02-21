UBC In The News

Kamala Harris is asked why ‘dozens’ of Dems don’t want her on 2024 ticket

Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk commented on U.S. vice president Kamala Harris’s effectiveness as a political campaigner.
When the chatbot shows feelings: In the new Bing version, the AI ​​declares its love to a reporter

Computational linguistics and information science professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul-Mageed discussed people’s interactions with Bing’s new artificial intelligence chatbot.
Feds betting billions on 'new' nuclear technologies

Dr. M.V. Ramana and Dr. Allison Macfarlane (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the challenges of advanced and small-modular reactors.
Reclaiming body sovereignty

Obstetrics and gynaecology professor Dr. Sarah Munro noted the shift in how birthing services were delivered in B.C. in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Dealing with the surge of norovirus

Clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy gave comments on the surge of norovirus.
Rightful wrongful convictions

UBC Innocence Project director Tamara Levy talked about new legislation to create an independent commission to review wrongful conviction cases.
Health Matters: What is frontotemporal dementia?

Neurology professor Dr. Robin Hsiung explained what is frontotemporal dementia, its causes and its symptoms.
Richmond non-profit repurposes ocean plastics

Research associate Dr. Juan José Alava commented on the extent of plastic pollution in the ocean.
Vancouver orca pod's rare moment captured by local wildlife photographer

Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) gave comments on the sighting of orcas near the shores of Stanley Park.
Community supports, spaces for Black students key to boosting representation on campus

Ainsley Carry, UBC’s vice-president students, discussed the challenges faced by Black post-secondary students and UBC initiatives to boost representation and inclusivity on campus.
Kamloops' largest maternity clinic set to close this summer

The B.C. government announced it is investing $1.7 million annually in UBC’s midwifery program.
