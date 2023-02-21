UBC In The News
Kamala Harris is asked why ‘dozens’ of Dems don’t want her on 2024 ticket
Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk commented on U.S. vice president Kamala Harris’s effectiveness as a political campaigner.
Newsweek via The Wichita Eagle, Miami Herald
When the chatbot shows feelings: In the new Bing version, the AI declares its love to a reporter
Computational linguistics and information science professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul-Mageed discussed people’s interactions with Bing’s new artificial intelligence chatbot.
Euronews (Germany)
Feds betting billions on 'new' nuclear technologies
Dr. M.V. Ramana and Dr. Allison Macfarlane (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the challenges of advanced and small-modular reactors.
Billings Gazette
Reclaiming body sovereignty
Obstetrics and gynaecology professor Dr. Sarah Munro noted the shift in how birthing services were delivered in B.C. in the 1990s and early 2000s.
CBC
Dealing with the surge of norovirus
Clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy gave comments on the surge of norovirus.
CBC Vancouver News at 6 (34:00 mark)
Rightful wrongful convictions
UBC Innocence Project director Tamara Levy talked about new legislation to create an independent commission to review wrongful conviction cases.
CBC Vancouver News at 6 (32:33 mark), CBC The Current, Toronto Star
Health Matters: What is frontotemporal dementia?
Neurology professor Dr. Robin Hsiung explained what is frontotemporal dementia, its causes and its symptoms.
Global
Richmond non-profit repurposes ocean plastics
Research associate Dr. Juan José Alava commented on the extent of plastic pollution in the ocean.
City News (Vancouver)
Vancouver orca pod's rare moment captured by local wildlife photographer
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) gave comments on the sighting of orcas near the shores of Stanley Park.
City News (Vancouver)
Community supports, spaces for Black students key to boosting representation on campus
Ainsley Carry, UBC’s vice-president students, discussed the challenges faced by Black post-secondary students and UBC initiatives to boost representation and inclusivity on campus.
CBC
Kamloops' largest maternity clinic set to close this summer
The B.C. government announced it is investing $1.7 million annually in UBC’s midwifery program.
CBC, CTV, Canada Today