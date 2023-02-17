UBC In The News
Effects of fungal networks
Media articles discussed a new review of studies, including UBC research, on mycorrhizal networks and tree support systems.
Scientific American, Washington Post via SFGate, Seattle Times, Globe and Mail (newsletter)
Türkiye counts massive cost of rebuilding shattered towns and cities
Anthropology professor Dr. Sara Shneiderman (school of public policy and global affairs) commented on how post-disaster reconstruction by the state may be quicker but less successful at bringing back people.
Financial Times
Nepal should look China from Nepalese eyes, not from others
Political science visiting professor Dr. Swaran Singh noted that heightened tensions in Sino-US or Sino-India relations have complicated Nepal’s engagement with major powers.
Global Times
Critics slam federal health deal
Medicine researcher Dr. Farah Shroff commented on why she thinks the federal health deal isn’t enough to solve the health-care crisis.
CBC Vancouver News
Medicine researcher Dr. Farah Shroff commented on why she thinks the federal health deal isn't enough to solve the health-care crisis. CBC Vancouver News
Forestry professor Dr. Grégory Paradis discussed B.C.’s eight-point plan to improve the management of the province’s forests and protect old-growth forests.
ICI Radio-Canada Phare Quest, ICI Radio-Canada Panaroma