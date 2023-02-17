UBC In The News

Effects of fungal networks

Media articles discussed a new review of studies, including UBC research, on mycorrhizal networks and tree support systems.
Scientific AmericanWashington Post via SFGateSeattle TimesGlobe and Mail (newsletter)

Türkiye counts massive cost of rebuilding shattered towns and cities

Anthropology professor Dr. Sara Shneiderman (school of public policy and global affairs) commented on how post-disaster reconstruction by the state may be quicker but less successful at bringing back people.
Financial Times

Nepal should look China from Nepalese eyes, not from others

Political science visiting professor Dr. Swaran Singh noted that heightened tensions in Sino-US or Sino-India relations have complicated Nepal’s engagement with major powers.
Global Times

Confectioners, bakers in Vancouver lament rising cost of ingredients

Dr. James Vercammen (Sauder School of Business; faculty of land and food systems) said he’s hopeful that food prices will level off eventually, but continual increases might require a more drastic solution.
CBC via MSN

Critics slam federal health deal

Medicine researcher Dr. Farah Shroff commented on why she thinks the federal health deal isn’t enough to solve the health-care crisis.
CBC Vancouver News

Forestry professor Dr. Grégory Paradis discussed B.C.’s eight-point plan to improve the management of the province’s forests and protect old-growth forests.
ICI Radio-Canada Phare Quest, ICI Radio-Canada Panaroma