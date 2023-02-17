Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Pink Shirt Day Media Advisories

Wednesday, Feb. 22 is Pink Shirt Day, a day to stand against bullying and harassment in schools. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. John-Tyler Binfet

Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, UBC Okanagan

Email: johntyler.binfet@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

Supporting kindness in schools, author of Cultivating Kindness: An Educator’s Guide (2022)

Dr. Amori Mikami (she/her)

Professor, Department of Psychology

Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Peer relationships, friendships, rejection, bullying, social networking

* unavailable Feb. 20

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (she/her)

Professor, School of Nursing

Director, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre

Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

SOGI education, 2SLGBTQ+ health, adolescent health, trans and non-binary youth, stigma and discrimination, youth sexual and mental health

Dr. Johanna Sam (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education

Email: johanna.sam@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English