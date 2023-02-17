Photo credit: Province of British Columbia

UBC experts on Pink Shirt Day

Feb 17, 2023    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

Wednesday, Feb. 22 is Pink Shirt Day, a day to stand against bullying and harassment in schools. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. John-Tyler Binfet
Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, UBC Okanagan
Email: johntyler.binfet@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French

Dr. Amori Mikami (she/her)
Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Peer relationships, friendships, rejection, bullying, social networking

* unavailable Feb. 20

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (she/her)
Professor, School of Nursing
Director, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre
Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • SOGI education, 2SLGBTQ+ health, adolescent health, trans and non-binary youth, stigma and discrimination, youth sexual and mental health

Dr. Johanna Sam (she/her)
Assistant Professor, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education
Email: johanna.sam@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Adolescent development, coping and resiliency, online discrimination and cyberbullying, community-based research, radicalized and Indigenous youth

