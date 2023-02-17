UBC experts on Pink Shirt Day

Wednesday, Feb. 22 is Pink Shirt Day, a day to stand against bullying and harassment in schools. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. John-Tyler Binfet
Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, UBC Okanagan
Email: johntyler.binfet@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French
- Supporting kindness in schools, author of Cultivating Kindness: An Educator’s Guide (2022)
Dr. Amori Mikami (she/her)
Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Peer relationships, friendships, rejection, bullying, social networking
* unavailable Feb. 20
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (she/her)
Professor, School of Nursing
Director, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre
Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- SOGI education, 2SLGBTQ+ health, adolescent health, trans and non-binary youth, stigma and discrimination, youth sexual and mental health
Dr. Johanna Sam (she/her)
Assistant Professor, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education
Email: johanna.sam@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Adolescent development, coping and resiliency, online discrimination and cyberbullying, community-based research, radicalized and Indigenous youth