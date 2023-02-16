UBC In The News

This UBC PhD student is fulfilling her fantasy, one note and one game at a time

School of music PhD candidate Marina Gallagher discussed her research about ludomusicology, an area of study looking at the music in video games.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

UBC researchers involved in new language project

A new paper co-authored by UBC researchers discussed gendered language in ecology and evolutionary biology.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Photographer captures stunning images of orcas breaching near Stanley Park

Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) commented on the sighting of orcas near the shores of Stanley Park.
Canadian Press via CBCToronto StarGlobalCTVYahooNational PostVancouver SunThe ProvinceWinnipeg Free PressCP24Q107Rock101Canada TodayVancouver is AwesomePique NewsmagazineNorth Shore NewsKelowna Daily CourierToday in B.C.Houston TodaySurrey Now-LeaderKelowna Capital NewsChilliwack ProgressMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News

An anonymous student at UBC is helping spread some joy by hiding coffee gift cards across campus

An anonymous UBC student is spreading joy by hiding coffee gift cards for fellow students to find.
CTVVancouver is Awesome

UBC student, SFU professor among four women rowing across the Atlantic

Graduate student Lauren Shea (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) is set to row across the Atlantic Ocean as a part of a team called Salty Science joining the annual Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge race.
Castanet