UBC In The News
This UBC PhD student is fulfilling her fantasy, one note and one game at a time
School of music PhD candidate Marina Gallagher discussed her research about ludomusicology, an area of study looking at the music in video games.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC researchers involved in new language project
A new paper co-authored by UBC researchers discussed gendered language in ecology and evolutionary biology.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Photographer captures stunning images of orcas breaching near Stanley Park
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) commented on the sighting of orcas near the shores of Stanley Park.
Canadian Press via CBC, Toronto Star, Global, CTV, Yahoo, National Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Winnipeg Free Press, CP24, Q107, Rock101, Canada Today, Vancouver is Awesome, Pique Newsmagazine, North Shore News, Kelowna Daily Courier, Today in B.C., Houston Today, Surrey Now-Leader, Kelowna Capital News, Chilliwack Progress, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News
An anonymous student at UBC is helping spread some joy by hiding coffee gift cards across campus
An anonymous UBC student is spreading joy by hiding coffee gift cards for fellow students to find.
CTV, Vancouver is Awesome
UBC student, SFU professor among four women rowing across the Atlantic
Graduate student Lauren Shea (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) is set to row across the Atlantic Ocean as a part of a team called Salty Science joining the annual Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge race.
Castanet