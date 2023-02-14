UBC In The News
Brain injury from abuse puts women at risk in court, B.C. researchers find
A study led by UBCO researchers found that women who sustain brain injuries from intimate partner violence are at risk of having their diagnosis used against them in court disputes about parenting.
Yahoo, Kelowna Capital News, Infotel News
‘Rights of nature’ movement gains steam in Pacific Northwest. Can it help species on the brink?
Professor David Boyd (school of public policy and global affairs; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability; UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment) said the U.S. rights-of-nature legal framework is a response to the modern-day categorization of nature as a form of property.
Seattle Times
Hold your breath—something in the air may explain why your football team sucks
Kinesiology professor Dr. Michael Koehle commented on a study which looked at how air pollution can affect the performance of professional sports players.
Daily Beast
Maintaining healthy hearts
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem gave comments on research which found an increase in deaths from heart attacks for people between 25 and 44.
CBC Vancouver News at 6 (25:42 mark)
Behind the push to expand mandatory treatment for mental health and addictions in B.C.
Social work professor Dr. Grant Charles gave comments on B.C.’s early intervention supports and resources for mental health and addictions.
Globe and Mail
Burnaby’s Central Park plays host to Chinese-style matchmaking
Sociology professor Dr. Yue Qian commented on how Chinese parents are gathering in a park in Burnaby to matchmake their children.
Canadian Press via Global, Toronto Star, Vancouver Sun, The Province, 91.5 The Beat, Rock 101, CFox, Today in B.C., Peace Arch News, Victoria News, Houston Today, 100 Mile Free Press, Kelowna Capital News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Cloverdale Reporter, Saanich News, Abbotsford News, Yahoo, Castanet
Online romance scammers may have a new wingman — artificial intelligence
Computer science professor Dr. Jeff Clune noted that technological advancements in artificial intelligence create the potential to fuel romance scams.
Canadian Press via CBC, Globe and Mail
Beetles barking up the wrong tree: Canada's boreal forests dying
Forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard discussed how bark beetles are harming fir trees in the Pacific Northwest.
CTV Your Morning, CTV
Health-care worker strikes in the United Kingdom: Are there lessons for Canada’s health crisis?
Dr. Veena Sriram (school of public policy and global affairs; school of population and public health) co-wrote about how the health-care worker strikes in the U.K. can provide lessons about the health-care crisis unfolding in Canada.
The Conversation
Chinese immigrants look to digital Chinatowns to find love online
Sociology professor Dr. Yue Qian and PhD student Manlin Cai discussed how Chinese immigrants in Canada are turning to online communities hoping to find love.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Air pollution’s effects extend to the performance of professional sports players
PhD student Samuel Tobias (school of population and public health) wrote about why drug decriminalization won’t address the drug poisoning crisis in B.C.
The Conversation via London Free Press