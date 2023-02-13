UBC In The News
The high price orca mothers pay to feed their sons
Media mentioned a UBC study which found that the southern resident killer whales have not had enough food since 2018.
CBS Austin
How hunting deer became a battle cry in conservation
Media featured forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin and her research on the effects of overbrowsing of deer on various islands in the Salish Sea.
Hakai Magazine via Popular Science
Paxlovid still offers high-risk COVID-19 patients protection against hospital admissions, study says
The Therapeutics Initiative at UBC found that Paxlovid doesn’t appear to have any benefits when taken by lower-risk people.
Globe and Mail
Cloud cover won't be enough to stop coral bleaching, says UBC researcher
A study led by geography researcher Dr. Pedro González-Espinosa (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) found that while cloud cover offers coral reefs some protection from excess heat, it won’t be enough to stave off mass bleaching.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Chemicals associated with toilet paper production found in endangered killer whales
Researchers from Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries found a toxic chemical associated with toilet paper production in B.C.’s orcas.
Weather Network
Jupiter reclaims title of planet with the most moons
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Brett Gladman commented on detecting moons around planets.
Smithsonian Magazine
A global pandemic treaty; communication vulnerabilities; and talking to the animals
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Katrina Plamondon discussed whether the world will have a universal pandemic treaty. In the same podcast, geography professor Dr. Karen Bakker (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) spoke about whether technology could one day allow us to talk with animals.
ABC FutureTense (Australia)
What experts say you should know about ovarian cancer
Obstetrics and gynaecology Dr. Gillian Hanley discussed what one should know about ovarian cancer.
CBC
Pathaan's box-office success is both redefining Bollywood, and saving it
Asian studies professor Dr. Sunera Thobani explained that the success of a new Bollywood movie, Pathaan, could indicate a shifting mood in Bollywood’s primary audience.
CBC
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy helps protect newborns, Canadian study suggests
Obstetrics and gynaecology professor Dr. Deborah Money commented on a study which found that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy helps protect newborns.
Canadian Press via CBC, Global, Toronto Star, Yahoo, Hamilton Spectator, Times Colonist, Waterloo Region Record, CHEK, Winnipeg Free Press, North Shore News, St. Catharines Standard, InfoNews, Welland Tribune
Online romance scammers may have a new wingman — artificial intelligence
Computer science professor Dr. Jeff Clune said that technological advancements in artificial intelligence create the potential to fuel romance scams.
Canadian Press via MSN, CTV, St. Catharines Standard, Canada Today, Waterloo Region Record, St. Albert Gazette, Prince George Citizen
Turkiye-Syria earthquake: Here's why B.C.'s elite rescue team remains grounded
Dr. Michael Hooper (school of community and regional planning) gave comments on why Canada has not deployed its Canada Task Force 1, a heavy urban search-and-rescue team, to help with the aftermath of the Turkiye-Syria earthquake.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, OCanada
Spy balloon shoot downs: UFO danger is mostly in rising political tensions, says B.C. expert
Political science professor of teaching Dr. Allen Sens commented on the geopolitical impacts of the presence of unidentified flying objects near and within Canadian borders.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Turkey earthquake: Why did so many buildings collapse despite new standards?
Civil engineering professor Dr. Tony Yang discussed the goal of earthquake-resilient building codes.
Global National
Chinese immigrants look to digital Chinatowns to find love online
Sociology professor Dr. Yue Qian and PhD student Manlin Cai discussed their research which looks at how Chinese immigrants in Canada are turning to online communities hoping to find love.
The Conversation
UBC hosts both men's and women's basketball national finals in 2025
UBC will host the U-SPORTS men’s and women’s national basketball championships in 2025.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province