UBC experts on mental health care

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Vancouver City Council will vote on a motion to give Vancouver Coastal Health $2.8 million to hire 58 mental health workers as part of expanded crisis response. UBC experts are available to comment.
Trevor Goodyear (he/him)
PhD Candidate, School of Nursing
Email: trevor.goodyear@ubc.ca
Tel: 613-513-5531
Interview language(s): English
- Mental health responses with youth and people who use drugs
*Limited availability on Feb. 14
Dr. Emily Jenkins
Associate Professor, School of Nursing
Tel: 604-822-4980
Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Enhancing mental health outcomes and reducing harms from substance use, talking to teens about substance use
Dr. Shimi Kang
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry
Tel: 604-961-7351
Email: info@drshimikang.com
Interview language(s): English
- Mental health, addiction and motivation
Dr. Reinhard Michael Krausz
Professor, Department of Psychiatry
Email: m.krausz@mac.com
Interview language(s): English, German
- Mental health, psychiatry, vulnerable urban groups, addiction psychiatry, addiction treatment
Dr. Corey McAuliffe (she/her)
CIHR and Mitacs Health System Impact Postdoctoral Fellow, School of Nursing
Tel: 503-425-9433
Email: corey.mcauliffe@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Mental health and well-being, suicide prevention, sexual and gender-based violence, policy and health systems approach