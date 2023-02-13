Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on mental health care Media Advisories

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Vancouver City Council will vote on a motion to give Vancouver Coastal Health $2.8 million to hire 58 mental health workers as part of expanded crisis response. UBC experts are available to comment.

Trevor Goodyear (he/him)

PhD Candidate, School of Nursing

Email: trevor.goodyear@ubc.ca

Tel: 613-513-5531

Interview language(s): English

Mental health responses with youth and people who use drugs

*Limited availability on Feb. 14

Dr. Emily Jenkins

Associate Professor, School of Nursing

Tel: 604-822-4980

Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Enhancing mental health outcomes and reducing harms from substance use, talking to teens about substance use

Dr. Shimi Kang

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry

Tel: 604-961-7351

Email: info@drshimikang.com

Interview language(s): English

Mental health, addiction and motivation

Dr. Reinhard Michael Krausz

Professor, Department of Psychiatry

Email: m.krausz@mac.com

Interview language(s): English, German

Mental health, psychiatry, vulnerable urban groups, addiction psychiatry, addiction treatment

Dr. Corey McAuliffe (she/her)

CIHR and Mitacs Health System Impact Postdoctoral Fellow, School of Nursing

Tel: 503-425-9433

Email: corey.mcauliffe @ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English