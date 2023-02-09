UBC In The News

Preparing for a major earthquake in B.C.

Civil engineering researchers Drs. Tony Yang and Mehrtash Motamedi discussed how their group is researching ways of improving seismic designs and retrofitting buildings.
CTV

COVID drug drives viral mutations — and now some want to halt its use

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on a study looking at the use of antiviral drug molnupiravir to treat SARS-CoV-2.
Nature

Raising sons is draining killer whale mothers, study finds

PhD candidate Fanny Couture (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on a study which found that each southern resident killer whale male offspring cuts a mother’s annual likelihood of successful breeding by about half.
CBC

Devastation in Turkey echoes past quakes and offers B.C. lessons: profs

UBCO civil engineering professor Dr. Shahria Alam said all levels of governments have to step up efforts to educate people about earthquakes, identify vulnerable infrastructure, and prioritize repairs and retrofitting.
Canadian Press via Globe and MailVancouver SunThe ProvinceDawson Creek MirrorBattlefords NowCastanetKelowna Daily CourierPenticton HeraldCHEKCanada TodayNational PostToronto StarWinnipeg Free Press (subscription), YahooInfotel NewsPique Newsmagazine

‘Shock’ to supply chains to come following eased COVID-19 restrictions in China

Dr. Harish Krishnan (Sauder School of Business) said supply chains are expected to be affected by China’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Hill Times (subscription)

Unique deep sea area off B.C. coast one step closer to protection

Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Sea Around Us) gave comments on how deep sea mining operations will still affect marine protected areas.
Global

Surrey salmon hatchery rebuilding after 2021 flooding

Professor of teaching Dr. Tara Ivanochko (department of Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) noted that hatcheries aren’t enough to help B.C.’s declining salmon stocks.
City News (Vancouver)

All the mathematics of the Rubik's cube

Mathematics professor of teaching Dr. Lindsey Daniels gave comments on Rubik’s cube and its connection to group theory.
Science & Vie (print only)

Climate emergency week at UBC and happy climate action

Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed a workshop on happy climate action which she is giving today (Feb. 9) as part of Climate Emergency Week at UBC.
Global BC Morning News