Preparing for a major earthquake in B.C.
Civil engineering researchers Drs. Tony Yang and Mehrtash Motamedi discussed how their group is researching ways of improving seismic designs and retrofitting buildings.
CTV
COVID drug drives viral mutations — and now some want to halt its use
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on a study looking at the use of antiviral drug molnupiravir to treat SARS-CoV-2.
Nature
Raising sons is draining killer whale mothers, study finds
PhD candidate Fanny Couture (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on a study which found that each southern resident killer whale male offspring cuts a mother’s annual likelihood of successful breeding by about half.
CBC
Devastation in Turkey echoes past quakes and offers B.C. lessons: profs
UBCO civil engineering professor Dr. Shahria Alam said all levels of governments have to step up efforts to educate people about earthquakes, identify vulnerable infrastructure, and prioritize repairs and retrofitting.
‘Shock’ to supply chains to come following eased COVID-19 restrictions in China
Dr. Harish Krishnan (Sauder School of Business) said supply chains are expected to be affected by China’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Hill Times (subscription)
Unique deep sea area off B.C. coast one step closer to protection
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Sea Around Us) gave comments on how deep sea mining operations will still affect marine protected areas.
Global
Surrey salmon hatchery rebuilding after 2021 flooding
Professor of teaching Dr. Tara Ivanochko (department of Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) noted that hatcheries aren’t enough to help B.C.’s declining salmon stocks.
City News (Vancouver)
All the mathematics of the Rubik's cube
Mathematics professor of teaching Dr. Lindsey Daniels gave comments on Rubik’s cube and its connection to group theory.
Science & Vie (print only)
Climate emergency week at UBC and happy climate action
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed a workshop on happy climate action which she is giving today (Feb. 9) as part of Climate Emergency Week at UBC.
Global BC Morning News