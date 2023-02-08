UBC In The News
Giving Bambi the boot
Hakai Magazine featured forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin and her research on the effects of overbrowsing of deer on various islands in the Salish Sea.
Hakai Magazine
We can’t stop climate change by hating each other
Sociology professor Dr. Emily Huddart Kennedy discussed her research about how stereotypes are affecting how people tackle climate change.
Academic Minute via Inside Higher Ed
Would decriminalizing meth, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl possession lower overdoses? Here’s who is trying
Sociology professor Dr. Lindsey Richardson was quoted about the negative impacts of criminalizing people who use drugs.
Poynter
Alberta's reliance on contract nurses could further erode health-care system, critics say
Dr. Jason Sutherland (school of population and public health) said employing full-time workers is generally more cost-effective than relying on contract nurses from staffing agencies.
CBC
UBC prof calls for mandatory seismic assessments
Civil engineering professor Dr. Perry Adebar explained why there needs to be mandatory seismic assessments for buildings in B.C.
Global News at 11 B.C
Five things to know about health-care talks between Trudeau, premiers
Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health; Centre for Health Services and Policy Research) commented on the importance of data in health care.
Canadian Press via CTV, Toronto Star, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Terrace Standard
Before expanding assisted suicide again, the Supreme Court should weigh in
Professor Brian Bird (Peter A. Allard School of Law) co-wrote about why the Supreme Court should weigh in on assisted death.
Postmedia via Ottawa Citizen, National Post
Why the drug poisoning crisis in B.C. won’t be addressed by the new decriminalization policy
PhD student Samuel Tobias (school of population and public health) wrote about why drug decriminalization won’t address the drug poisoning crisis in B.C.
The Conversation via National Post, Creston Valley Advance