UBC In The News

Giving Bambi the boot

Hakai Magazine featured forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin and her research on the effects of overbrowsing of deer on various islands in the Salish Sea.
Hakai Magazine

We can’t stop climate change by hating each other

Sociology professor Dr. Emily Huddart Kennedy discussed her research about how stereotypes are affecting how people tackle climate change.
Academic Minute via Inside Higher Ed

Would decriminalizing meth, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl possession lower overdoses? Here’s who is trying

Sociology professor Dr. Lindsey Richardson was quoted about the negative impacts of criminalizing people who use drugs.
Poynter

Alberta's reliance on contract nurses could further erode health-care system, critics say

Dr. Jason Sutherland (school of population and public health) said employing full-time workers is generally more cost-effective than relying on contract nurses from staffing agencies.
CBC

UBC prof calls for mandatory seismic assessments

Civil engineering professor Dr. Perry Adebar explained why there needs to be mandatory seismic assessments for buildings in B.C.
Global News at 11 B.C

Five things to know about health-care talks between Trudeau, premiers

Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health; Centre for Health Services and Policy Research) commented on the importance of data in health care.
Canadian Press via CTVToronto StarMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsTerrace Standard

Before expanding assisted suicide again, the Supreme Court should weigh in

Professor Brian Bird (Peter A. Allard School of Law) co-wrote about why the Supreme Court should weigh in on assisted death.
Postmedia via Ottawa CitizenNational Post

Why the drug poisoning crisis in B.C. won’t be addressed by the new decriminalization policy

PhD student Samuel Tobias (school of population and public health) wrote about why drug decriminalization won’t address the drug poisoning crisis in B.C.
The Conversation via National PostCreston Valley Advance