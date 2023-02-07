UBC In The News
How scientists are using AI to talk to animals
Geography professor Dr. Karen Bakker (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed how technology can help humans communicate with animals and how these conversations are forcing us to rethink our relationship with other species.
Scientific American
Why detecting AI-generated text is so difficult (and what to do about it)
Computational linguistics and information science professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul-Mageed discussed detecting whether an artificial intelligence crafted a text.
Technology Review
He faced allegations of sexual assault and rape from students for years. Now Bikram Choudhury is “back” teaching in Canada
Lecturer Dr. Robert Russo (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on whether a California arrest warrant will prevent Bikram Choudhury from legally entering Canada.
Yahoo Life (Singapore)
Domperidone: How the drug works and why it’s being prescribed for breastfeeding
Nursing professors Drs. Suzanne Campbell and Marie Tarrant discussed domperidone, a drug used to treat gastrointestinal symptoms that has also been prescribed off-label to improve breast milk supply.
Dr. Campbell: Canadian Press via Global, New Westminster Record, Canada Today, CP24, Waterloo Region Record, 91.5 The Beat, Q107
Dr. Tarrant: Global
More than a third of B.C. condos are investor-owned: report
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) commented on a new Statistics Canada report which found that more than one in three condos in British Columbia were owned by investors.
City News (Vancouver)
In the Chinese spy balloon crisis, cooler heads prevailed – and that’s a good thing
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers argued that the measured approach to shooting down a surveillance balloon helped to prevent a potentially dangerous escalation of geopolitical tensions.
Globe and Mail
Praise for Quesnel’s forestry research
Program coordinator of the forestry professional masters program Dr. James Langston shared how UBC researchers are partnering with Quesnel’s Forestry Initiatives Program to promote a healthy discussion regarding the way people see and manage forests.
Quesnel Cariboo Observer
UBC student union calls for dedicated Black space as Black students face feelings of isolation
Ainsley Carry, UBC’s vice-president of students, discussed providing safe multicultural spaces in the university for students.
CBC
We curated a podcast playlist for you: Revisit these conversations for Black History Month
Media highlighted a podcast featuring English and critical Indigenous studies professor Dr. Daniel Heath Justice.
The Conversation via Yahoo