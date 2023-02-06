UBC In The News
Orca whales were discovered with a toilet paper chemical in their livers and skeletal muscles. It's just the 'tip of the iceberg' for one of the most contaminated marine mammals in the world
Researchers from Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries found a toxic chemical associated with toilet paper production in B.C.’s orcas. Research associate Dr. Juan José Alava was quoted.
Business Insider via Yahoo
Exploring the music of Final Fantasy
School of music PhD candidate Marina Gallagher discussed her research on ludomusicology and the music in the video game Final Fantasy.
CBC The Early Edition
Cities would literally be much cooler with more trees
Forestry honorary professor Cecil Konijnendijk suggested a 3-30-300 rule to cool down cities.
The Washington Post
He faced allegations of sexual assault and rape from students for years. Now Bikram Choudhury is “back” teaching in Canada
Lecturer Dr. Robert Russo (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on whether a California arrest warrant will prevent Bikram Choudhury from legally entering Canada.
Yahoo
Explainer: What is domperidone, why are doctors prescribing it for breastfeeding?
Nursing professor Dr. Suzanne Campbell discussed domperidone, a drug used to treat gastrointestinal symptoms that has also been prescribed off-label to improve breast milk supply.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Yahoo
The oyster paradox
Zoology professor Dr. Christopher Harley discussed the impact of warming weather on marine life in the Pacific Northwest.
ICI Radio-Canada
Are marine protected areas effective?
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Sea Around Us) said that fishing in marine protected areas must be limited to allow the recovery of fish stocks.
ICI Radio-Canada
Looking for a used car? Everything to know about Canada’s cooling market
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) discussed the factors that lead to rising costs of new cars in Canada.
Global
B.C.’s 3-year experiment with drug decriminalization starts
Medicine professor Dr. Jade Boyd said drug decriminalization should be accompanied by better access to legal, medical-grade, pharmaceutical-grade drugs.
Global
Measuring success: There's no agreement on how to decide whether drug decriminalization works
Medicine professor Dr. Danya Fast questioned the abstinence-based drug approach for youth in B.C.’s new drug decriminalization policy.
Vancouver Sun
Columbia River Treaty renewal won’t just go with the flow: Salmon, environment, First Nation interests on the table
Honorary research associate Richard Paisley (school of public policy and global affairs) commented on the Columbia River Treaty renewal.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C.'s drug decriminalization plan falls short: expert
Medicine professors Drs. Thomas Kerr and Eugenia Oviedo-Joekes (school of population and public health) questioned the 2.5-grams hard drugs threshold in B.C.’s new drug decriminalization policy.
Dr. Kerr: City News (Vancouver)
Dr. Oviedo-Joekes: Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver
'Step in the right direction': Experts on what BC's drug decriminalization means
Sociology professor Dr. Lindsey Richardson and chemistry professor Dr. Jason Hein gave comments on B.C.’s new drug decriminalization policy.
Daily Hive
U.K. man returns Thunderbirds t-shirt to UBC Bookstore 42 years later
Mark Gibbs from Wales returned a 42-year-old UBC Thunderbirds T-shirt he bought at the UBC Bookstore and demanded a replacement in a humorous letter. Bookstore director Steve Alb was interviewed.
Global News Hour at 6