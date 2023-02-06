Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on health care funding in Canada Media Advisories

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada’s premiers are to meet in Ottawa on Tuesday to work out a new arrangement for funding health care in Canada. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Gerald Baier

Associate Professor, Department of Political Science and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-827-5560

Email: baier@politics.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Canadian politics, federalism, federal-provincial relations, Canadian government

Dr. Michael Law

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: michael.law@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Pharmacare

Dr. Rita McCracken (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Department of Family Practice

Email: rita.mccracken@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Primary care, family doctor shortage and access to primary care, role of primary care infrastructure and stable funding in addressing family doctor shortage, how team-based primary care is different than what most people have access to right now, difference between physician remuneration models and primary care funding

Dr. Kim McGrail (she/her)

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 778-998-3821

Email: kim.mcgrail@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health care, health care financing, health care data, primary care

Dr. Kevin Milligan

Professor, Vancouver School of Economics

Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Canadian economy, public economics, labour economics, tax policy

Prof. Steve Morgan (he/him)

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health care policy, national pharmacare

Dr. Jason Sutherland

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-375-6837

Email: jason.sutherland@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health care funding policy, health system performance, health system organization and design

*available Tuesday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. PT

Dr. Allan Tupper

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-827-3387

Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English