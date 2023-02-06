UBC experts on health care funding in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada’s premiers are to meet in Ottawa on Tuesday to work out a new arrangement for funding health care in Canada. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Gerald Baier
Associate Professor, Department of Political Science and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 604-827-5560
Email: baier@politics.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Canadian politics, federalism, federal-provincial relations, Canadian government
Dr. Michael Law
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: michael.law@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Pharmacare
Dr. Rita McCracken (she/her)
Assistant Professor, Department of Family Practice
Email: rita.mccracken@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Primary care, family doctor shortage and access to primary care, role of primary care infrastructure and stable funding in addressing family doctor shortage, how team-based primary care is different than what most people have access to right now, difference between physician remuneration models and primary care funding
Dr. Kim McGrail (she/her)
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 778-998-3821
Email: kim.mcgrail@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Health care, health care financing, health care data, primary care
Dr. Kevin Milligan
Professor, Vancouver School of Economics
Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Canadian economy, public economics, labour economics, tax policy
Prof. Steve Morgan (he/him)
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Health care policy, national pharmacare
Dr. Jason Sutherland
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-375-6837
Email: jason.sutherland@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Health care funding policy, health system performance, health system organization and design
*available Tuesday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. PT
Dr. Allan Tupper
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-827-3387
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Canadian politics, Canadian federalism, public management and program delivery