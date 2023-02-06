Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Event: Climate Emergency Week at UBC highlights collective action Media Advisories

This week through Feb. 16 is Climate Emergency Week at UBC, building on the university’s declaration of a climate emergency in 2019 and a climate action report in 2021 that focuses on climate justice.

Events, workshops and other activities will discuss the impacts of climate change and convene the community around actions that can foster a more just and sustainable future.

Date/time: Feb. 1-16, 2023

Location: See here for all Climate Emergency Week events and locations.

Events that are open to media include:

Feb. 6: Climate Slamposium – Student researchers, activists, artists and others engaged in climate justice share their work through slam poetry and other creative forms. Link

– Student researchers, activists, artists and others engaged in climate justice share their work through slam poetry and other creative forms. Link Feb. 7: Can TikTok help solve the climate crisis? This “Ask Me Anything” explores TikTok as a platform for climate influencers and how activists can use TikTok to spur climate action. Link

This “Ask Me Anything” explores TikTok as a platform for climate influencers and how activists can use TikTok to spur climate action. Link Feb. 9: Happy climate action workshop – Find out how to create a climate action plan that promotes personal and planetary wellbeing. Link

– Find out how to create a climate action plan that promotes personal and planetary wellbeing. Link Feb. 9: Sue Big Oil: A Made-In-BC Climate Campaign – Panel discusses a campaign to launch a class action lawsuit against the world’s largest oil and gas producers. Link

– Panel discusses a campaign to launch a class action lawsuit against the world’s largest oil and gas producers. Link Feb. 16: Imagining climate futures through verbatim theatre – Interactive session aims to advance conversation about the climate emergency and spark ideas for action towards a more hopeful climate future. Link

UBC experts on climate change and climate action

The following experts are also available to comment on different aspects of climate change and collective action:

Dr. Juan José Alava (he/him)

Honorary Research Associate, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Principal Investigator, Ocean Pollution Research Unit

Email: j.alava@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Spanish

Ocean pollution, persistent organic pollutants, mercury, microplastic and plastic marine pollution, pollutants’ bioaccumulation in the marine food web, marine mammal ecotoxicology; climate change-pollutant interactions; multiple anthropogenic stressors; marine biodiversity

* available starting Feb. 9

Lea Anderson (she/her)

Master’s student, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Climate wellbeing lead, UBC Climate Hub

Email: leamand@student.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate anxiety, grief and distress; wellbeing impacts of the climate emergency; connections between system, community and individual wellbeing and action for social and environmental justice; role of youth movements in supporting human-ecological wellbeing

* unavailable on the mornings of Feb. 7 and 15, and afternoons of Feb. 8 and 9

Dr. Vanessa Andreotti

Professor and Interim Director, Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies

Email: vanessa.andreotti@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Neocolonialism in climate change mitigation strategies, importance of Indigenous rights and voices in the climate agenda

Rudri Bhatt (she/her)

PhD student, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Email: rudribhatt@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English, Hindi

Decarbonization, electrification of vehicles, emissions and air pollution, climate justice

* available starting Feb.6

Dr. Kai Chan (he/him)

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Social or ecological side of climate change, social change, ecological impacts

Prof. Kathryn Harrison (she/her)

Professor, Department of Political Science

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate and energy, climate change, environmental politics, environmental policy, climate politics and policy in Canada

* unavailable Feb. 6 and morning of Feb. 7

Dr. George Hoberg

Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

Tel: 604-822-3728

Interview language(s): English

Energy policy (oil sands, transition to clean energy), climate policy, environmental policy, governance, global warming

Tara Ivanochko

Professor of Teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Academic Director, UBC Sustainability Hub

Email: tivanoch@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate studies including climate action labs, sustainability education

Dr. Milind Kandlikar

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-822-6722

Email: mkandlikar@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hindi

Climate change, air pollution, sustainable development, global warming, greenhouse gases, electric vehicles

* unavailable Feb. 9 and 16

Dr. Carol Liao

Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Director, Centre for Business Law

Co-lead, Canada Climate Law Initiative

Email: liao@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Sustainability, climate governance, socially responsible investment, sustainable development, corporate social responsibility, ESG, EDI

* unavailable Mondays 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and Wednesdays 1-4 p.m.

Temitope Onifade (he/him)

PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: temitope@onifade.org

Interview language(s): English, Yoruba, English-based pidgin

Climate policy and justice under the Paris Agreement, Canada’s climate governance framework

* unavailable Feb. 6-7

Dr. Stephen Sheppard

Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Forestry

Director, Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning

Tel: 778-997-7292

Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Future climate change scenarios, visualizing climate change, planning for local climate change impacts, adaptation and mitigation, community engagement on climate action, urban forestry

Co-instructor, Micro-certificate on climate action and community engagement

* unavailable Feb. 6, morning of Feb. 7 and afternoon of Feb. 15

Dr. Pasang Yangjee Sherpa (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies and Department of Asian Studies

Email: pasang.sherpa@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Importance of including Indigenous knowledge in climate change discussions and policy decisions, climate change and Indigeneity among Himalayan communities

* weekdays 1-5 p.m. preferred; unavailable Wednesdays

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (he/him)

University Killam Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-351-7406

Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hausa, Norwegian

Blue economy, sustainable and just ocean systems, fisheries economics, marine biodiversity, ocean conservation, biological diversity

Prof. Hannah Wittman

Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems and Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Tel: 778-999-1840

Email: hannah.wittman@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): Portuguese, Spanish, English

Food security, sustainable agriculture, community development

Dr. Jiaying Zhao (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Psychology and Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Tel: 609-865-4765

Email: jiayingz@psych.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Mandarin