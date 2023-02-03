UBC In The News
Canadian network on aging and cancer
Nursing professor Dr. Kristen Haase discussed leading her research on cancer care experience for seniors.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show (select Jan. 31, 1.p.m., 6:20 mark)
'I felt like a unicorn': British Columbians reflect on being Black in the Lower Mainland
Educational studies professor Dr. Handel Kashope Wright and adjunct professor Adel Gamar (Sauder School of Business) shared their experiences on being Black in Vancouver.
CBC, CBC Early Edition
Strangulation clinic in Surrey offers specialized care for survivors of partner violence
UBCO health sciences professor Dr. Paul van Donkelaar noted that living with chronic effects of strangulation and concussions will lead to longer-term neurodegenerative disorders like dementia and Alzheimer’s.
CBC
Filipino language classes to begin at Vancouver secondary school
Dr. Leonora Angeles (school of community and regional planning; Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice) commented on the introduction of a Filipino language and culture course for students in grades 10 to 12 at Sir Charles Tupper Secondary.
CBC, ICI Radio-Canada
Climate coffee: the management of marine protected areas and human activity
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Sea Around Us) discussed the management of marine protected areas with human activity.
ICI Radio-Canada
The origins of Lunar New Year
Honorary professor Dr. Sun Kwok (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) explained why the start of the Lunar New Year changes every year on the Gregorian calendar.
Global News at Noon
Third increase to Canadian dairy prices in a year takes effect
Land and food systems professor Dr. Rick Barichello said we can expect to see higher dairy prices in 2023.
CTV, CTV News Vancouver
A Nisga’a scientist just received a legendary honour for her work in ‘changing the world’
Professor of Indigenous fisheries Dr. Andrea Reid was named to one of the world’s legendary clubs, The Explorers Club 50.
West Coast Now
'Replacement T-shirt please': Someone tried to return a 42-year-old shirt to UBC bookstore
Mark Gibbs from Wales returns a 42-year-old UBC Thunderbirds T-shirt he bought at the UBC Bookstore and demands a replacement in a humorous letter
Vancouver is Awesome