UBC In The News
Breathing in fumes while stuck in gridlock may be ruining your brain, study finds
Researchers from UBC medicine and the University of Victoria led a study which found that exposure to traffic pollution is leading to a decrease in the brain’s functional connectivity.
Los Angeles Magazine
Major gaps in Canada's rules for high-security labs, federal experts warned
An article in the Winnipeg Sun mentioned UBC chemistry research on a fabric coating that dramatically reduces the infectivity of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The Logic via Winnipeg Sun, The Province
Driving and dementia: The tough decision to hang up your keys
Clinical professor Dr. Roger Wong discussed ways to tackle conversations around aging and driving.
CBC The National (4:50 mark), CBC
Food inflation expected to go up
Dr. James Vercammen (Sauder School of Business; faculty of land and food systems) discussed how the price of produce fluctuates.
CBC Vancouver News at 6 (22:37 mark)
Poilievre says he would end B.C. drug decriminalization
Professor Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed B.C.’s new drug decriminalization policy.
CBC News Network
Why one researcher dubs drug decriminalization in B.C. an 'exciting', if flawed, experiment
Sociology professor Dr. Lindsey Richardson said she hopes drug decriminalization will reduce both stigma and interactions with the justice system, which could ultimately lead to better health outcomes.
CBC
B.C. road repair costs rise to almost half a billion dollars due to landslides and washouts
Professor of teaching Dr. Brett Gilley (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed several ways of managing landslide risk.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Canada Today
Decriminalization of illicit drugs in B.C. stirs more questions than answers for Prince George
Medicine professor Dr. Jade Boyd questioned the limits of B.C.’s drug decriminalization policy.
Prince George Post
Join CBC British Columbia's Michelle Eliot and learn how to solidify healthy aging
alumniUBC is hosting an event to discuss healthy aging. Researchers from the faculties of pharmaceutical sciences, arts and medicine and the school of nursing will lead the discussion.
CBC
How Canadians are getting creative to cut costs at grocery stores
Land and food systems professor emeritus Dr. Art Bomke discussed running the Yard Garden Harvest project as a community food security program.
CBC Our Vancouver (37:11 mark)
Shuswap pianist to perform with Okanagan Symphony Orchestra
Master of music student and pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will be performing with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra this month.
Castanet
Cheeky rebate on 42-year-old T-shirt demanded from UBC Bookstore
Mark Gibbs, a rugby player from Wales, returned a yellow Thunderbirds T-shirt to the UBC Bookstore after 42 years of ownership.
Daily Hive