UBC In The News

Breathing in fumes while stuck in gridlock may be ruining your brain, study finds

Researchers from UBC medicine and the University of Victoria led a study which found that exposure to traffic pollution is leading to a decrease in the brain’s functional connectivity.
Los Angeles Magazine

Major gaps in Canada's rules for high-security labs, federal experts warned

An article in the Winnipeg Sun mentioned UBC chemistry research on a fabric coating that dramatically reduces the infectivity of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The Logic via Winnipeg SunThe Province

Driving and dementia: The tough decision to hang up your keys

Clinical professor Dr. Roger Wong discussed ways to tackle conversations around aging and driving.
CBC The National (4:50 mark)CBC

Food inflation expected to go up

Dr. James Vercammen (Sauder School of Business; faculty of land and food systems) discussed how the price of produce fluctuates.
CBC Vancouver News at 6 (22:37 mark)

Poilievre says he would end B.C. drug decriminalization

Professor Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed B.C.’s new drug decriminalization policy.
CBC News Network

Why one researcher dubs drug decriminalization in B.C. an 'exciting', if flawed, experiment

Sociology professor Dr. Lindsey Richardson said she hopes drug decriminalization will reduce both stigma and interactions with the justice system, which could ultimately lead to better health outcomes.
CBC

B.C. road repair costs rise to almost half a billion dollars due to landslides and washouts

Professor of teaching Dr. Brett Gilley (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed several ways of managing landslide risk.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe ProvinceCanada Today

Decriminalization of illicit drugs in B.C. stirs more questions than answers for Prince George

Medicine professor Dr. Jade Boyd questioned the limits of B.C.’s drug decriminalization policy.
Prince George Post

Join CBC British Columbia's Michelle Eliot and learn how to solidify healthy aging

alumniUBC is hosting an event to discuss healthy aging. Researchers from the faculties of pharmaceutical sciences, arts and medicine and the school of nursing will lead the discussion.
CBC

How Canadians are getting creative to cut costs at grocery stores

Land and food systems professor emeritus Dr. Art Bomke discussed running the Yard Garden Harvest project as a community food security program.
CBC Our Vancouver (37:11 mark)

Shuswap pianist to perform with Okanagan Symphony Orchestra

Master of music student and pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will be performing with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra this month.
Castanet

Cheeky rebate on 42-year-old T-shirt demanded from UBC Bookstore

Mark Gibbs, a rugby player from Wales, returned a yellow Thunderbirds T-shirt to the UBC Bookstore after 42 years of ownership.
Daily Hive