UBC In The News
Breathing exhaust fumes ‘impairs human brains within two hours’
UBC medicine and the University of Victoria researchers led a study which found that exposure to traffic pollution is leading to a decrease in the brain’s functional connectivity.
Yahoo (UK) via Yahoo (Australia), Yahoo (Canada), Yahoo (The Philippines)
How a Canadian scientist is using yeast to help protect future astronauts from cosmic radiation
Researchers led by pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow are studying the effects of near-zero gravity and cosmic rays on living organisms, specifically yeast and algae.
CTV, CTV Your Morning
UBC study finds luxury homeowners in Vancouver pay less in income tax
A new study led by Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) has found owners of the most expensive properties in Vancouver are paying very little income tax.
CKNW The Jill Bennett Show (9:58 mark), Fairchild Radio, Indo-Canadian Voice
‘Nasty’ geometry breaks a decades-old tiling conjecture
Mathematics professor Dr. Izabella Łaba commented on forming aperiodic tiling patterns.
Wired
Deforestation piles pressure on South America’s elusive Chacoan peccary
Anthropology professor Dr. Gastón Gordillo commented on the potential future of the Gran Chaco region.
The Guardian
Why is Japan planning to flush Fukushima wastewater into the ocean?
Dr. M.V. Ramana (school of public policy and global affairs) noted that any discharge of radioactive materials will increase the risk of cancer and other known health impacts to those who are exposed.
The Hindu (subscription)
Doomsday clock
UBCO world literatures professor Dr. Fancisco Peña discussed the significance of the Doomsday Clock moving forward to 90 seconds to midnight.
CBC Daybreak South (1:18:11 mark)
Rare 'green comet' to pass
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Jeremy Heyl noted the possibility of seeing the Green Comet.
Global News Hour at 6 B.C. (19:22 mark)
More outdoor defibrillator stations needed if lives are to be saved: experts
Medicine researchers Drs. Jim Christenson, Chris Fordyce and Brian Grunau discussed the need for more outdoor automatic external defibrillators, and more people be trained how to use them and perform CPR.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Drug decriminalization takes effect in B.C. this week — here's what you need to know
Medicine professor Dr. Eugenia Oviedo-Joekes (school of population and public health) questioned the 2.5-grams hard drugs threshold because it will likely disadvantage addicts who use repeatedly during the day.
Glacier Media via Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, Burnaby Now, North Shore News
LNG Canada trying to bully governments into subsidizing emissions reductions
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison co-wrote about why LNG Canada’s investment decision must be predicated on policies to meet our climate goals, without public subsidies.
The Province
Canadian who studies finches and fish wins one of science's top prizes
Zoology professor Dr. Dolph Schluter discussed being awarded the Crafoord Prize in Bioscience for his work on the origins of species.
CBC As It Happens
UBC Astronomy Club holds viewing party for rare 'green comet'
UBC Astronomy Club held a public viewing party for a green-coloured comet, not visible for 50,000 years.
Global News at 11 B.C.
Port Coquitlam educator Carol Todd to moderate UBC talk about online safety
Carol Todd, a Port Coquitlam educator and expert on online safety and digital wellness, will moderate a talk next month at a UBC arts and education webinar.
Tri-City News