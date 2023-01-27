UBC In The News
Men likely to develop mental health issues after a breakup, according to study
A study led by nursing professor Dr. John Oliffe (Men’s Health Research Program) found that men are at an increased risk of developing a mental illness after a breakup.
Why didn’t the grizzly bear cross the road?
A study led by science undergraduate student Liam Brennan and UBCO wildlife ecology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb found that wildlife overpasses in North America are narrower than recommended.
Critical need for culturally appropriate seniors housing in Vancouver Chinatown: report
A report co-authored by PhD candidate Louisa-May Khoo (school of community and regional planning) found that the supply of affordable housing in and around Chinatown is inadequate and lacks coordination with health services and culturally appropriate care for Chinese seniors.
B.C. sponge may provide COVID cure
UBC science and medicine researchers have identified a compound in a B.C. sea sponge that prevents COVID-19 infection in human cells.
China must help moms, encourage dads to fix its plunging birth rate, demographers say
Sociology professor Dr. Yue Qian commented on China’s one-child policy that was implemented between 1980 and 2015, which created a gender imbalance in the country.
Kelowna man photographs rare encounter with pack of wolves
UBCO biology professor Dr. Adam Ford said wolves have evolved to be fairly skittish around people and tend to be more active at night.
How green waste from Surrey's biofuel facility ended up on farmland near Cultus Lake
Chemical and biological engineering professor Dr. Johan Foster noted that in an ideal world composting would be a simple process, but plastic and other materials sometimes find their way into green waste.
Yes, to seniors' housing in my backyard
Nursing adjunct professor Dan Levitt argued that we need more housing options for seniors in established neighbourhoods.
Andrea Careless is helping cool the planet one neighborhood at a time
Media mentioned a UBC forestry initiative called the Citizen’s Coolkit that aims to help people to engage with their community on issues and solutions related to urban forestry and climate change on their block.
