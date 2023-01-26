Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on decriminalization of hard drugs Media Advisories

From Jan. 31, the federal and B.C. governments will decriminalize possession of small amounts of certain drugs—opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy—intended for personal use. UBC experts are available to comment.

Lauren Airth (she/her)

PhD student in Nursing and Harm Reduction Team Lead, Campus Wellness and Education, UBC Okanagan

Email: lauren.airth@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Harm reduction measures people can take to reduce their risks when they use illicit drugs

Dr. Jade Boyd

Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine and Research Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use

Tel: Contact Kevin Hollett at 778-918-1537 to arrange interviews

Email: Email Kevin Hollett at kevin.hollett@bccsu.ubc.ca to arrange interviews

Interview language(s): English

Decriminalization and impacts on people who use drugs

Dr. Danya Fast

Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine and Research Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use

Tel: 604-317-5976

Email: danya.fast@bccsu.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Exclusion of youth under 18, Youth Voices on Treatment report and Youth Harm Reduction Calls to Action (what youth are asking for, need to look beyond treatment beds)

*unavailable Jan. 29 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Jan. 30 from noon-3 p.m., Jan. 31, afternoon of Feb. 1, evenings after 7:30 p.m. (all times PT)

Sara Gordon

Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 702-505-0717

Email: gordon@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Drug policy, addiction and stigma, harm reduction, peer-driven interventions, drug courts and other specialty courts

*unavailable after 2 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 31, unavailable Feb. 1 (all times PT)

Dr. Jason Hein

Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry

Tel: 778-262-1106

Email: jhein@chem.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Harm reduction, drug checking, safe supply of controlled substances, pharmaceutical manufacturing, process chemistry, robotics and AI-assisted chemical synthesis

Dr. Emily Jenkins

Associate Professor, School of Nursing, and Canada Research Chair in socioecological approaches to mental health and substance use

Tel: 604-822-4980

Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Drug policy, enhancing mental health outcomes and reducing harms from substance use, talking to teens about substance use

Dr. Thomas Kerr

Professor, Department of Medicine and Director, Research, BC Centre on Substance Use

Tel: Contact Kevin Hollett at 778-918-1537 to arrange interviews

Email: Email Kevin Hollett at kevin.hollett@bccsu.ubc.ca to arrange interviews

Interview language(s): English

Potential impacts of decriminalization, limitations related to proposed thresholds

Dr. Eugenia Oviedo-Joekes (she/her)

Professor, School of Population and Public Health and Canada Research Chair in person-centred care in addition and public health

Email: eugenia.joekes@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Spanish

Harm reduction, opioid use disorders, safe supply

*available most mornings

Prof. Benjamin Perrin

Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-671-2939

Email: perrin@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Criminal law, author of Overdose: Heartbreak and Hope in Canada’s Opioid Crisis

Tashia Petker

Clinical Psychology PhD Student, Department of Psychology, UBC Okanagan

Email: tashia.petker@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Addictions treatment, complex mental health, harm reduction, substance use in youth, psychedelic assisted therapy

*unavailable before 1 p.m. on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, unavailable Jan. 31, unavailable before 2 p.m. on Feb. 1

Claire Pitcher (she/her)

PhD student, School of Nursing

Tel: 778-628-3933

Email: clafranc@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Youth mental health and substance use

*unavailable Jan. 27 from 4-6 p.m. or Jan. 31 from 9-10:30 a.m. (all times PT)

Dr. Lindsey Richardson (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, and Research Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use

Email: lindsey.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, some French

Potential social and economic impacts of decriminalization for people who use drugs, how decriminalization measures may impact social, economic and health inequity, challenges for the equitable enforcement of decriminalization limits, potential impacts of decriminalization on the drug toxicity and overdose public health emergency

*unavailable Jan. 26 before 1 p.m., Jan. 27 from 1-3 p.m., Jan. 30 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m., Feb. 1 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. (all times PT)

Dr. Zach Walsh

Professor, Department of Psychology, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 778-821-1555

Email: zachary.walsh@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English