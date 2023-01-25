UBC In The News

Men likely to develop mental health issues after a breakup, according to study

A study led by nursing professor Dr. John Oliffe (Men’s Health Research Program) found that men are at an increased risk of developing a mental illness after a breakup.
UBC lab develops new, portable drug-checking device ahead of limited decriminalization

UBC’s Hein Lab is working on a new, portable a device that can detect lower concentrations of drug components. Chemistry graduate student Sara Guzman was interviewed.
Air pollution is changing how our brain functions, researchers at UBC, UVic find

UBC and the University of Victoria led a study which found that exposure to traffic pollution is changing the way our brain works.
ChatGPT: Is it possible to detect AI-generated text?

Computational linguistics and information science professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul-Mageed explained how can one tell if an artificial intelligence wrote something.
Low-risk alcohol guidance sparks debate as drinkers start examining habits, evidence

Dr. Heidi Tworek (school of public policy and global affairs; department of history) said the guidance aimed at changing people’s behaviour to reduce their risk of alcohol-related cancer or heart disease should be accompanied by other strategies.
Canada's economy in for a 'turbulent' year, associate finance minister says

Economics professor Dr. Kevin Milligan said it is unlikely that any new health deal from the government would include a lot of up-front funding.
Some of the waste dumped on Cultus Lake area farmland came from Surrey green bins

Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) commented on the problem of dealing with contaminated green waste.
‘Mother nature never gives up the gold easy’: Terrace prospector lands first deal

Mining engineering professor Dr. Bern Klein noted that success rate for exploration companies to convert a deposit into an operating mine is very low.
Meet the ‘anti-establishment’ group changing the conversation in the Canadian legal world

UBCO political science professor Dr. Geoffrey Sigalet commented on the growing influence of the Runnymede Society, a student organization meant to promote constitutionalism, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.
How can health data be used for public benefit? Three uses that people agree on

Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health; Centre for Health Services and Policy Research) co-wrote about how health data can be used for public benefit.
UBCO hosting concrete toboggan race at Big White

UBCO’s school of engineering is hosting the Great Northern Concrete Toboggan race at Big White.
