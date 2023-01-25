UBC In The News
Men likely to develop mental health issues after a breakup, according to study
A study led by nursing professor Dr. John Oliffe (Men’s Health Research Program) found that men are at an increased risk of developing a mental illness after a breakup.
The Southern Illinoisan, The Post Star, The Courier, The Daily News, The Journal Times
UBC lab develops new, portable drug-checking device ahead of limited decriminalization
UBC’s Hein Lab is working on a new, portable a device that can detect lower concentrations of drug components. Chemistry graduate student Sara Guzman was interviewed.
CBC, ICI Radio-Canada
Air pollution is changing how our brain functions, researchers at UBC, UVic find
UBC and the University of Victoria led a study which found that exposure to traffic pollution is changing the way our brain works.
Times of India, CBC, Global, Global News Hour at 6, CTV News (digital, video), Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Glacier Media via North Shore News, Vancouver is Awesome
ChatGPT: Is it possible to detect AI-generated text?
Computational linguistics and information science professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul-Mageed explained how can one tell if an artificial intelligence wrote something.
Euronews via Yahoo (UK)
Low-risk alcohol guidance sparks debate as drinkers start examining habits, evidence
Dr. Heidi Tworek (school of public policy and global affairs; department of history) said the guidance aimed at changing people’s behaviour to reduce their risk of alcohol-related cancer or heart disease should be accompanied by other strategies.
CBC, Canadian Press via CTV, Toronto Star, Hamilton Spectator
Canada's economy in for a 'turbulent' year, associate finance minister says
Economics professor Dr. Kevin Milligan said it is unlikely that any new health deal from the government would include a lot of up-front funding.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Global, Q107, CTV
Some of the waste dumped on Cultus Lake area farmland came from Surrey green bins
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) commented on the problem of dealing with contaminated green waste.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
‘Mother nature never gives up the gold easy’: Terrace prospector lands first deal
Mining engineering professor Dr. Bern Klein noted that success rate for exploration companies to convert a deposit into an operating mine is very low.
Terrace Standard
Meet the ‘anti-establishment’ group changing the conversation in the Canadian legal world
UBCO political science professor Dr. Geoffrey Sigalet commented on the growing influence of the Runnymede Society, a student organization meant to promote constitutionalism, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.
The Hub
How can health data be used for public benefit? Three uses that people agree on
Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health; Centre for Health Services and Policy Research) co-wrote about how health data can be used for public benefit.
The Conversation via National Post
UBCO hosting concrete toboggan race at Big White
UBCO’s school of engineering is hosting the Great Northern Concrete Toboggan race at Big White.
Castanet, Kelowna Now, Black Press via Kelowna Capital News, West Kelowna News